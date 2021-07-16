NKT Outlook Now Seen in Upper End of Range; Restarts Photonics Review
(PLX AI) – NKT outlook FY revenue upper end of EUR 1,100-1,200 million.Outlook FY operational EBITDA upper end of EUR 80-110 millionNKT Photonics now expects full-year organic revenue growth to be 8-15% (previously upper end of 0-10%), and the …
(PLX AI) – NKT outlook FY revenue upper end of EUR 1,100-1,200 million.Outlook FY operational EBITDA upper end of EUR 80-110 millionNKT Photonics now expects full-year organic revenue growth to be 8-15% (previously upper end of 0-10%), and the …
- (PLX AI) – NKT outlook FY revenue upper end of EUR 1,100-1,200 million.
- Outlook FY operational EBITDA upper end of EUR 80-110 million
- NKT Photonics now expects full-year organic revenue growth to be 8-15% (previously upper end of 0-10%), and the EBITDA margin is expected to be 6-8% (previously upper end of 3-7%)
- NKT Q2 revenues (std. metal prices) EUR 344 million and operational EBITDA EUR 42 million
- NKT Photonics Q2 revenues EUR 18 million and EBITDA zero
- The Board to resume the review of strategic alternatives for NKT Photonics
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare