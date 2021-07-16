NKT Outlook Now Seen in Upper End of Range; Restarts Photonics Review Autor: PLX AI | 16.07.2021, 18:47 | 25 | 0 | 0 16.07.2021, 18:47 | (PLX AI) – NKT outlook FY revenue upper end of EUR 1,100-1,200 million.Outlook FY operational EBITDA upper end of EUR 80-110 millionNKT Photonics now expects full-year organic revenue growth to be 8-15% (previously upper end of 0-10%), and the … (PLX AI) – NKT outlook FY revenue upper end of EUR 1,100-1,200 million.Outlook FY operational EBITDA upper end of EUR 80-110 millionNKT Photonics now expects full-year organic revenue growth to be 8-15% (previously upper end of 0-10%), and the … (PLX AI) – NKT outlook FY revenue upper end of EUR 1,100-1,200 million.

Outlook FY operational EBITDA upper end of EUR 80-110 million

NKT Photonics now expects full-year organic revenue growth to be 8-15% (previously upper end of 0-10%), and the EBITDA margin is expected to be 6-8% (previously upper end of 3-7%)

NKT Q2 revenues (std. metal prices) EUR 344 million and operational EBITDA EUR 42 million

NKT Photonics Q2 revenues EUR 18 million and EBITDA zero

The Board to resume the review of strategic alternatives for NKT Photonics NKT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

NKT Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer