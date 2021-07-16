NuStar Recognized as Top Workplace for Millennials for 5th Time

“This recognition truly celebrates the positive spirit of our millennials and all of our other employees,” said Brad Barron, President and CEO of NuStar Energy L.P. “We are so grateful to our employees for their energy, enthusiasm and can-do attitude.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) has been honored as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. This is the company’s 5 th time to be recognized as one of the top workplaces for millennials in the country.

“It’s gratifying to know that employees of every generation enjoy working at NuStar because of our unique caring and sharing culture created by our Chairman Bill Greehey. He established our employee-focused culture many years ago, and we’re continually striving to make NuStar an even greater place to work as our employees are the key to our success.”

NuStar also has been honored with several other top workplace honors in 2021, including being named to Fortune’s list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, and the list of Best Workplaces in Texas. Additionally, the company was designated as one of the 2021 Best Places for Working Parents and ranked among the 25 Best Companies For Latinos to Work by Latino Leader Magazine.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 5.3 million current employees at companies across the country. In that survey, 94 percent of NuStar’s employees said that the company is a great place to work, which is 35 percent higher than the average U.S. company.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“The Best Workplaces for Millennials treat their employees like people, not just employees,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and – as our research says – are 50 times more likely to stay a long time.”

About NuStar

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 73 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels and specialty liquids. The partnership's combined system has approximately 72 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.'s website at www.nustarenergy.com and our Sustainability page at www.nustarenergy.com/Sustainability.

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.3 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210716005426/en/