Aegis Capital Corp. has Appointed Christopher Sferruzzo Senior Managing Director of Capital Markets and Derivatives

Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Christopher Sferruzzo has been promoted to Senior Managing Director of Capital Markets and …

Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Christopher Sferruzzo has been promoted to Senior Managing Director of Capital Markets and Derivatives

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Mr. Sferruzzo has worked in the financial industry for over 20 years. Prior to joining Aegis Capital, Mr. Sferruzzo was the senior portfolio manager at Lazard Asset Management where he co-managed a global fixed income and equity derivative portfolio of $3.5 billion in assets.

Prior to joining Lazard, Mr. Sferruzzo served as Chief Investment Officer at Argent Funds Group, where he oversaw the Global Fixed Income, Equity and Credit Portfolio management teams. His team was recognized as Best in Class in 2006 and 2007 by Institutional Investor. Mr. Sferruzzo also served as Managing Director and Partner for McMahan Securities where he was responsible for growing Sales, Trading and Investment Banking, which attained record performance under his leadership. Mr. Sferruzzo also serves as the Executive Vice President of Finance for Bozzutos Inc., a multi-billion dollar gross revenue distribution and logistics company.

Anthony Lapadula Aegis' Head of Equity Capital Markets commented: "It is my pleasure to welcome Chris to the Equity Capital Markets Team. Chris is widely recognized as an outstanding leader with many years of experience. His client focus, deep understanding of markets, his people leadership skills as well as his execution capabilities will put him in a strong position to lead Aegis forward."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Chris brings decades of highly successful transactional, client-relationship and business leadership capabilities to Aegis.This highly-qualified individual enhances our ability to provide superior service, advice, and execution to our valued client base. We continue to make significant investments in the resources and capabilities we offer our clients, which includes adding and retaining top talent to our team."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for almost 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC

