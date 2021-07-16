checkAd

Brookfield Property Partners Unitholders Approve Privatization Transaction

BROOKFIELD NEWS, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY”) (Nasdaq: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) announced today that it has received unitholder approval for Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s (“BAM”) acquisition of all of the limited partnership units of BPY (the “transaction”). Approval was given at a special meeting of BPY unitholders held on July 16, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

At the Meeting, approximately 99.06% of the votes cast by all BPY unitholders, and 97.79% of votes cast by minority BPY unitholders, were voted in favour of the transaction.  

As previously announced, in connection with the transaction and subject to pro-ration, BPY unitholders have the ability to elect to receive, per BPY unit, $18.17 in cash, 0.4006 of a BAM class A limited voting share, or 0.7268 of a BPY preferred unit with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit and a fixed distribution rate of 6.25% per annum, or $0.390625 per quarter.

The election deadline by which registered unitholders are entitled to elect to receive their preferred form of consideration will be 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on July 20, 2021. Non-registered or beneficial unitholders, those who have their units held with a broker or other intermediary, may have an earlier deadline as set forth by said intermediary. Non-registered unitholders are advised to contact their broker or other intermediary to elect to receive their preferred form of consideration prior to the deadline set forth by said intermediary.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions customary in a transaction of this nature, including obtaining the final court order. Assuming that these conditions are satisfied, it is expected that the closing of the transaction will occur prior to the end of July 2021.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the transaction, BAM and BPY, together with certain subsidiaries of BPY (collectively, the “Registrants”) have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-255512) (the “Registration Statement”) that includes a circular of BPY that also constitutes a prospectus of the Registrants. On June 8, 2021, the SEC declared the Registration Statement effective, and the Registrants mailed the circular/prospectus to BPY unitholders, holders of shares of class A stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and holders of exchangeable limited partnership units of Brookfield Office Properties Exchange LP on or about June 17, 2021. BAM and BPY also filed a Rule 13E-3 transaction statement on Schedule 13E-3 relating to the transaction. Each of BAM and BPY also have filed and plan to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the transaction. INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, CIRCULAR/PROSPECTUS, THE RULE 13E-3 TRANSACTION STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

