AI/ML Innovations Announces Board Resignation

The Company thanks Mr. Cook for the significant contributions he made during his tenure, and wishes him a full and successful recovery.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, reports that effective immediately, John Cook has resigned from the Board of Directors due to health concerns.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc .

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge, Tech2Health and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders.AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

