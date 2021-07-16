DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase MorphoSys Concludes a US$ 100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 shares by Royalty Pharma 16.07.2021 / 19:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MorphoSys Concludes a US$ 100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 shares by Royalty Pharma



MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) ("MorphoSys") today announced that its Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has passed a resolution to increase the share capital of MorphoSys AG by issuing 1,337,552 new ordinary shares from the Authorized Capital 2021-II, excluding pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders, to implement the purchase of 1,337,552 new ordinary shares by Royalty Pharma Investments 2019 ICAV, a subsidiary of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) ("Royalty Pharma"). The new ordinary shares represent 3.9% of the registered share capital of MorphoSys following the capital increase.

"We're pleased that Royalty Pharma is taking an equity position in MorphoSys as part of the long-term strategic finance partnership the two companies entered into this year," said Sung Lee, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys.

Royalty Pharma's share purchase in the aggregate amount of US$ 100 million is part of the funding agreement with MorphoSys for the now completed acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals; the agreement has become effective upon the completion of the merger on 15 July 2021. Royalty Pharma has purchased the 1,337,552 new ordinary shares at a price of € 63.35 per share, the volume-weighted average price of MorphoSys shares five trading days on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) prior to the merger, representing a premium of 12.1% to today's closing market price on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra). The new MorphoSys shares will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Royalty Pharma has agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to sell or otherwise transfer any of the new ordinary shares for a period of twelve months.