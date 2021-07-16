Certive Announces New Hospital Client

SCOTTSDALE, AZ and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Certive Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:CTVEF)(CSE:CBP) ("Certive" or the "Company") is pleased to report the following:New Hospital Client - Certive is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, …

New Hospital Client - Certive is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Omega Technology Solutions Inc., ("Omega") will provide Lost Charge Recovery ("LCR") and other services to a large hospital system in the Eastern United States. A client of this size, with almost $3.7B annually in net patient revenue, consisting of five individual hospitals meeting Certive's preferred target profile, is expected to possess a significant need for Omega's LCR and other services. Certive has been focused on leveraging its growing number of Business Development Advisors and their connectivity with hospital systems around the United States to expand its sales pipeline. Assuming a five-year relationship with this new client, Certive anticipates that it will realize an estimated $4,600,000 of revenue over such time period.

This client's hospitals include the only Level 1 Trauma Center, and Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Northern Virginia, and a flagship Medical Campus that was named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, ranking it as one of the top 10 nationwide among Major Teaching Hospitals. Additionally, all five of these hospitals have been rated with 5 out of 5 stars in the most recent Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Five-Star Quality Rating System report. This is the only health system in the country comprised of more than 3 hospitals where all are 5-star rated. A CMS Five‐Star Quality Rating is based on extensive data that measures patient experience, infection rates, readmissions, and mortality. Tom Marreel, CEO of Certive, stated "This influential client, as a system, has the potential to provide Certive with a very significant amount of revenue that should position Certive to achieve profitability within its 2nd fiscal quarter ending November 30, 2021. In addition, this client has also expressed interest in implementing some of Omega's new service offerings, thereby allowing for a broader, more collaborative relationship with Omega."

About Certive Solutions Inc.

Certive Solutions Inc. (Scottsdale, Arizona) is currently 100% focused on the operations and value proposition of Certive Health Inc. and its subsidiaries. With identical Leadership, Board of Directors, Advisory Council and Vision, Certive Solutions is strategically positioned as a public company. All are investors in the company - all have significant networks. Their collective experience, expertise, and relationships is the people-equity upon which the company was founded. Certive Health's vision is making the $3.7 trillion healthcare market better by applying its People-Equity and Capital to solutions in the healthcare communities it serves. Certive Health's revenue cycle services and solutions help hospitals work through the complexity of the reimbursement process and improve financial and quality performance.

