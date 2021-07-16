Zimtu Capital Announces Copper-Focused Report and Investor Presentation with Fundamental Research Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that its next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation will feature Fundamental Research Corp. ("Fundamental") and …

In June Fundamental launched coverage of Zimtu with the publication of an independent report on Zimtu Capital Corp. The inaugural report included an overview of Zimtu's business model, financial insights into the Company, and a price target for Zimtu's stock. In support of its ongoing coverage of Zimtu, Fundamental has published an independent report on the copper market, "Rising EV Sales to Boost Long-Term Copper Prices", which is now available for download by shareholders and other stakeholders from Zimtu's website ( https://www.zimtu.com/reports/ ).

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that its next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation will feature Fundamental Research Corp. ("Fundamental") and current opportunities in the copper market on Wednesday July 21 st , starting at 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EDT (Toronto). The presentation will feature guest analyst Mr. Sid Rajeev, Fundamental's Vice President - Research. To RSVP and secure your participation please visit the Events page on Zimtu's website ( https://event.zimtu.com/ ).

Furthermore, two additional follow-up reports will be prepared and published by Fundamental over the next twelve months. These subsequent reports will feature on commodities strongly featured in Zimtu's investment portfolio, namely battery metals and green technologies.

Representatives from three Zimtu equity holdings active in copper exploration and development will also participate in the presentation on Wednesday July 21st. Core Assets Corp. (CSE: CC) will be represented by CEO and President Nick Rodway, P.Geo. Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXv: EMO) and Nobel29 Resources Corp. (TSXv: NBLC) will be represented by Director Lawrence Guy, CFA.

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in B.C., Canada. The company currently holds the Blue Property, which covers a land area of 26,100 Ha (261 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp. Core Assets' current focus is to further define mineralization seen at surface using a Carbonate Replacement-Porphyry style geologic model. For more information, please visit https://coreassetscorp.com.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources is a Canadian natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. Management has spent decades with major mining companies globally and has a successful track record that includes numerous mineral deposit discoveries and subsequent project developments in North and South America, Africa and Australia. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada. The Company's shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "EMO". For more information, please visit www.emeritaresources.com.

About Nobel29 Resources

Nobel29 Resources holds interests in the Algarrobo IOCG Copper Project, located in the coastal IOCG (Iron, Oxide, Copper, Gold) belt in northern Chile, approximately 25 km from the port of Caldera on the Pacific Ocean. Pursuant to its option agreement, Nobel29 can exercise its option and acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Algarrobo Project. For more information, please visit https://nobel-resources.com.

About Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research Corp. is one of the largest independent research houses in the world, with a 17-year track record of covering 550+ companies. The company is a premier research firm that has ranked in the Top Ten in independent third-party evaluations of its research. For more information, please visit https://www.researchfrc.com.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

