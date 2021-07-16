Scottie Resources and AUX Resources Announce Closing of Amalgamation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“ Scottie ” or the " Company ") and AUX Resources Limited (formerly AUX Resources Corporation) (“ AUX ”) are pleased to announce that they have completed their previously announced amalgamation (the “ Transaction ”) pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated May 4, 2021 (the “ Amalgamation Agreement ”) among Scottie, 1302668 B.C. Ltd. (“ Subco ”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scottie, and AUX Resources Corporation.

Merger combines two sizeable and complementary land packages in the Stewart Mining Camp – over 52,000 ha combined





Reduces overhead costs and permits numerous operational efficiencies





Management and Board of Scottie Resources remains intact and able to advance the company and its assets





Strong working capital with approximately $11 million in cash on closing

CEO and President, Bradley Rourke commented: “We are thrilled to complete this amalgamation with AUX, which significantly increases our land package in the Stewart area from just over 25,000 ha to now more than 50,000 ha. Bringing in the Georgia River Mine project along with the Scottie Gold Mine means we are now simultaneously pushing forward two high-grade gold past-producing mines that have been chronically underexplored. Our seasoned exploration team will use their experience advancing the Scottie Gold Mine to efficiently explore the potential expansion of what is already an incredibly gold-rich system. At Scottie, drilling on the Blueberry Zone has commenced, and additional drills will arrive onsite in the coming days to begin drilling at Georgia River and the Scottie Gold Mine.”

2021 Exploration Program Update

With the newly merged property portfolio, over 16,000 m of drilling is planned for the 2021 season. The majority of the drilling is allocated for the Scottie Gold Mine Project (Blueberry, Domino, ‘O’ and ‘M’ zones), while a smaller campaign will test targets in the Georgia River Project, and within the Cambria Project.

Drilling has commenced at the Blueberry zone, testing the downward extension of the high-grade ore shoot identified during 2020. Two additional drills are expected to begin turning on the Scottie Gold Mine and Georgia River Projects over the next week. In additional to drilling, multiple geophysical surveys are planned for the season, including 2D and 3D induced polarization (“IP”), downhole electromagnetic (“DHEM”), and horizontal loop electromagnetic (“HLEM”) surveys.