checkAd

Scottie Resources and AUX Resources Announce Closing of Amalgamation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 19:52  |  48   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the "Company") and AUX Resources Limited (formerly AUX Resources Corporation) (“AUX”) are pleased to announce that they have completed their previously announced amalgamation (the “Transaction”) pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated May 4, 2021 (the “Amalgamation Agreement”) among Scottie, 1302668 B.C. Ltd. (“Subco”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scottie, and AUX Resources Corporation.

Highlights

  • Merger combines two sizeable and complementary land packages in the Stewart Mining Camp – over 52,000 ha combined
  • Reduces overhead costs and permits numerous operational efficiencies
  • Management and Board of Scottie Resources remains intact and able to advance the company and its assets
  • Strong working capital with approximately $11 million in cash on closing

CEO and President, Bradley Rourke commented: “We are thrilled to complete this amalgamation with AUX, which significantly increases our land package in the Stewart area from just over 25,000 ha to now more than 50,000 ha. Bringing in the Georgia River Mine project along with the Scottie Gold Mine means we are now simultaneously pushing forward two high-grade gold past-producing mines that have been chronically underexplored. Our seasoned exploration team will use their experience advancing the Scottie Gold Mine to efficiently explore the potential expansion of what is already an incredibly gold-rich system. At Scottie, drilling on the Blueberry Zone has commenced, and additional drills will arrive onsite in the coming days to begin drilling at Georgia River and the Scottie Gold Mine.”

2021 Exploration Program Update

With the newly merged property portfolio, over 16,000 m of drilling is planned for the 2021 season. The majority of the drilling is allocated for the Scottie Gold Mine Project (Blueberry, Domino, ‘O’ and ‘M’ zones), while a smaller campaign will test targets in the Georgia River Project, and within the Cambria Project.

Drilling has commenced at the Blueberry zone, testing the downward extension of the high-grade ore shoot identified during 2020. Two additional drills are expected to begin turning on the Scottie Gold Mine and Georgia River Projects over the next week. In additional to drilling, multiple geophysical surveys are planned for the season, including 2D and 3D induced polarization (“IP”), downhole electromagnetic (“DHEM”), and horizontal loop electromagnetic (“HLEM”) surveys.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scottie Resources and AUX Resources Announce Closing of Amalgamation VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the "Company") and AUX Resources Limited (formerly AUX Resources Corporation) (“AUX”) are pleased to announce that they have completed their …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Core One Labs Announces Details of Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements
Elgato Launches Facecam, a New Premium Webcam, Alongside Four More New Products for Content ...
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Interim Report January – June 2021
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming ...
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
K92 Mining Announces Q2 Production Results and Record Plant Throughput at the Kainantu Gold Mine
Renault Group's press release: Worldwide sales results 1st half 2021
Mesoblast Presents Respiratory Function Results of COVID-19 ARDS Trial at Pulmonary Disease ...
Globus Medical Announces Completion of 20,000 Procedures Utilizing ExcelsiusGPS
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
BioCryst Reports 96-week Data from APeX-2 Showing ORLADEYO(berotralstat) Reduced HAE Attack Rate by ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board