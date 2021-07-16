checkAd

J.B. Hunt Publishes Sustainability Report Disclosing ESG Progress in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 20:00  |  32   |   |   

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, has published a report for its subsidiary J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. detailing the company’s progress in 2020 toward environmental, social, and corporate governance performance. The 2020 Sustainability Report, a first of its kind for the company, highlights many ESG achievements for the year, including:

  • Avoiding an estimated 3.5 million metric tons of CO2e emissions by converting over-the-road loads to intermodal.
  • Helping company drivers avoid an estimated 4.3 million empty miles with J.B. Hunt 360°, a multimodal digital freight marketplace.
  • Completing its first delivery using a heavy duty class 8 electric vehicle.
  • Adding its fifth employee resource group, PLUS(+), which provides a safe, authentic space for LGBTQIA+ employees and supporters.
  • Celebrating the first five-million-mile safe driver in company history.
  • Persevering through the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping the country’s freight moving.
  • Developing and implementing new technologies that complement J.B. Hunt’s commitment to creating the most efficient transportation network in North America.

“With the expansion of our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disclosures in this 2020 Sustainability Report, we are taking the next step on our sustainability journey,” added John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt, in the report. “We are excited about this progress and are proud to be leaders in sustainable transportation, helping to drive the industry toward a low-carbon future.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu JB Hunt Transport Services Inc!
Long
Basispreis 156,50€
Hebel 13,52
Ask 0,74
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 179,50€
Hebel 13,06
Ask 1,33
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Prepared in accordance with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and SASB frameworks, the 2020 Sustainability Report details the company’s commitment to employees, customers, shareholders, vendors and suppliers, and the communities it serves. The report, as well as additional information on J.B. Hunt’s sustainability initiatives, is available on the company’s website.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

J.B.Hunt Transport Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Publishes Sustainability Report Disclosing ESG Progress in 2020 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, has published a report for its subsidiary J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. detailing the company’s progress in 2020 toward environmental, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in ...
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date ...
Q2 2021 Financial Results: Alcoa Corporation Sets Record for Highest Quarterly Net Income and Earnings Per Share
Fubo Gaming, The Cordish Companies Announce Completion of Market Access Agreement in Pennsylvania ...
CommScope to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5
Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial ...
GP STRATEGIES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GP Strategies ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Commits $5 Million as Capstone Gift to Arkansas Children’s Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten