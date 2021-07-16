J.B. Hunt Publishes Sustainability Report Disclosing ESG Progress in 2020

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, has published a report for its subsidiary J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. detailing the company’s progress in 2020 toward environmental, social, and corporate governance performance. The 2020 Sustainability Report, a first of its kind for the company, highlights many ESG achievements for the year, including:

Avoiding an estimated 3.5 million metric tons of CO 2 e emissions by converting over-the-road loads to intermodal.

e emissions by converting over-the-road loads to intermodal. Helping company drivers avoid an estimated 4.3 million empty miles with J.B. Hunt 360°, a multimodal digital freight marketplace.

Completing its first delivery using a heavy duty class 8 electric vehicle.

Adding its fifth employee resource group, PLUS(+), which provides a safe, authentic space for LGBTQIA+ employees and supporters.

Celebrating the first five-million-mile safe driver in company history.

Persevering through the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping the country’s freight moving.

Developing and implementing new technologies that complement J.B. Hunt’s commitment to creating the most efficient transportation network in North America.

“With the expansion of our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disclosures in this 2020 Sustainability Report, we are taking the next step on our sustainability journey,” added John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt, in the report. “We are excited about this progress and are proud to be leaders in sustainable transportation, helping to drive the industry toward a low-carbon future.”