U.S. FDA Grants Full Approval of REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) for the Treatment of Patients with Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease (cGVHD)

Autor: Accesswire
16.07.2021, 20:20  |  46   |   |   

- REZUROCK is approved for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with cGVHD after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy -- Kadmon to Host Conference Call on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET -NEW …

- REZUROCK is approved for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with cGVHD after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy -

- Kadmon to Host Conference Call on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET -

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:KDMN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved REZUROCK (belumosudil) 200 mg once daily (QD) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation and Priority Review for REZUROCK and reviewed the New Drug Application (NDA) under the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program. The FDA approved this NDA six weeks ahead of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of August 30, 2021. REZUROCK is the first and only FDA-approved small molecule inhibitor of ROCK2, a signaling pathway that modulates inflammatory responses and fibrotic processes.

"REZUROCK represents a new treatment paradigm for thousands of cGVHD patients, including those with difficult-to-treat manifestations like fibrosis," said Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC, Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Medical Director, Adult Stem Cell Transplantation Program at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "REZUROCK has shown robust and durable responses across the spectrum of cGVHD and is safe and well tolerated, allowing patients to stay on therapy and achieve meaningful benefit from treatment."

The FDA approval of REZUROCK is based on safety and efficacy results from ROCKstar (KD025-213), a randomized, open-label, multicenter pivotal trial of REZUROCK in patients with cGVHD who had received two to five prior lines of systemic therapy. There were 65 patients treated with REZUROCK 200 mg taken orally QD. The median time from cGVHD diagnosis was 25.3 months and 48% of patients had four or more organs involved. Patients had cycled through a median of 3 prior lines of systemic therapy and 78% were refractory to their last therapy. REZUROCK 200 mg QD achieved an Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 75% through Cycle 7 Day 1 of treatment (95% Confidence Interval (CI): 63, 85), with 6% achieving a complete response and 69% achieving a partial response. The median time to first response was 1.8 months. Sixty-two percent (62%) of responders did not require new systemic therapy for at least 12 months following response. The median duration of response, calculated from first response to progression, death, or new systemic therapies for chronic GVHD, was 1.9 months. ORR results were supported by clinically meaningful improvement from baseline in the Lee Symptom Scale (LSS) score, a chronic GVHD symptom measurement, in 52% of patients through Cycle 7 Day 1 of treatment.

