checkAd

1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible Debentures in order to Extend the Maturity Date

Autor: Accesswire
16.07.2021, 20:20  |  43   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the “Company” or “1933 Industries”) (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, announces an extraordinary meeting of holders of 10% Senior …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the “Company” or “1933 Industries”) (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, announces an extraordinary meeting of holders of 10% Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures Due September 14, 2021 (“Debentureholders”). 

The meeting details are as follows:

Date: August 6, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time)
Place: Virtual Meeting Only 

A Management Information Circular (“Circular”) containing a detailed description of certain amendments for consideration (“Debenture Amendments”) has been mailed to the Company’s Debentureholders of record. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the meeting is scheduled to be held virtually and the Company encourages Debentureholders to vote by proxy, in accordance to the instructions provided in the Circular. The Circular has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR and is available at www.sedar.com and is also posted on the Company’s website at www.1933industries.com/investors/eom-materials 

Debentureholders are being asked to consider an extraordinary resolution to amend the Debentures to delist the Debentures from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “Delisting”) in order to facilitate the implementation of the previously approved extension of the maturity date for the Debentures from September 14, 2021 to September 14, 2022 (the “Maturity Extension”).

At the meeting of Debentureholders held on April 14, 2021, the Debentureholders approved the extension of the maturity date of the Debentures from September 14, 2021 to September 14, 2022 as well as the form of the Supplemental Indenture necessary to give effect to same.  As the Debentures are currently listed, in order for the CSE to approve the Maturity Extension and allow for the implementation of same, the Company must delist the Debentures.   A delisting of the Debentures from the CSE requires an extraordinary approval of the Debentureholders. If the Delisting is not approved, the Maturity Extension cannot be completed.

The Board unanimously recommends that the Debentureholders vote in favour of the Debenture Amendment. 

About 1933 Industries Inc. 

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, distribution and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC.  

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible Debentures in order to Extend the Maturity Date VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the “Company” or “1933 Industries”) (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, announces an extraordinary meeting of holders of 10% Senior …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perisson Issues Fifth Bi-Weekly Status Report Regarding Management Cease Trade Order
Gold Springs Resource Increases its 2021 Drilling Program to 13,300 meters
INCC Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire SoundTech AI, Inc.
Intellipharmaceutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Loop Industries Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter Financial Results of Fiscal Year ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
FingerMotion Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results
Altigen Communications, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Erin Ventures Receives Conditional Acceptance to Complete Strategic Partnership on Its Boron ...
Spruce Ridge Begins Access Trail to South Pond "B" Gold Zone
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...