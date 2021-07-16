1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible Debentures in order to Extend the Maturity Date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the “Company” or “1933 Industries”) (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, announces an extraordinary meeting of holders of 10% Senior …

Date: August 6, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time)

Place: Virtual Meeting Only

A Management Information Circular (“Circular”) containing a detailed description of certain amendments for consideration (“Debenture Amendments”) has been mailed to the Company’s Debentureholders of record. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the meeting is scheduled to be held virtually and the Company encourages Debentureholders to vote by proxy, in accordance to the instructions provided in the Circular. The Circular has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR and is available at www.sedar.com and is also posted on the Company’s website at www.1933industries.com/investors/eom-materials

Debentureholders are being asked to consider an extraordinary resolution to amend the Debentures to delist the Debentures from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “Delisting”) in order to facilitate the implementation of the previously approved extension of the maturity date for the Debentures from September 14, 2021 to September 14, 2022 (the “Maturity Extension”).

At the meeting of Debentureholders held on April 14, 2021, the Debentureholders approved the extension of the maturity date of the Debentures from September 14, 2021 to September 14, 2022 as well as the form of the Supplemental Indenture necessary to give effect to same. As the Debentures are currently listed, in order for the CSE to approve the Maturity Extension and allow for the implementation of same, the Company must delist the Debentures. A delisting of the Debentures from the CSE requires an extraordinary approval of the Debentureholders. If the Delisting is not approved, the Maturity Extension cannot be completed.

The Board unanimously recommends that the Debentureholders vote in favour of the Debenture Amendment.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, distribution and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC.