checkAd

DGAP-News Cherry AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.07.2021, 20:27  |  18   |   |   

DGAP-News: Cherry AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cherry AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

16.07.2021 / 20:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cherry AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Munich, 16 July 2021

Cherry AG

Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Cherry AG (contact: Bernd Wagner; +49 9643 2061-528) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below:
 

Securities:

Issuer: Cherry AG
Guarantor (if any): Not applicable
Aggregate nominal amount: 12,995,000
Description: No-par value shares
ISIN DE000A3CRRN9
Offer price: EUR 32.00
Stabilisation Manager: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG
Existence and maximum size of
over-allotment option:
1,695,000 no-par value shares
Stabilisation market place: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra
 

Stabilisations:

Date Time of order Execution price Amount Market place
    (EUR)    
8 July 2021 09:29:07 32.00 86 XETR
8 July 2021 09:29:07 31.96 414 XETR
8 July 2021 09:29:23 32.00 109 XETR
8 July 2021 09:39:22 32.00 91 XETR
8 July 2021 10:06:57 32.00 53 XETR
8 July 2021 10:06:57 31.98 285 XETR
8 July 2021 10:06:57 31.90 362 XETR
8 July 2021 10:07:58 31.90 449 XETR
8 July 2021 10:07:58 32.00 351 XETR
8 July 2021 10:43:38 32.00 71 XETR
8 July 2021 10:43:38 31.88 1,097 XETR
8 July 2021 10:43:38 31.90 327 XETR
8 July 2021 10:43:38 31.92 105 XETR
8 July 2021 12:27:24 32.00 784 XETR
8 July 2021 12:28:03 32.00 154 XETR
8 July 2021 12:28:04 32.00 46 XETR
8 July 2021 14:21:45 32.00 1,577 XETR
8 July 2021 14:21:45 31.98 522 XETR
8 July 2021 14:21:45 32.00 1 XETR
8 July 2021 14:22:37 31.96 200 XETR
8 July 2021 14:22:37 31.94 287 XETR
8 July 2021 14:22:37 32.00 414 XETR
8 July 2021 14:22:37 32.00 99 XETR
8 July 2021 14:22:55 32.00 470 XETR
8 July 2021 14:22:55 32.00 98 XETR
8 July 2021 14:22:55 32.00 414 XETR
8 July 2021 14:22:55 32.00 18 XETR
8 July 2021 14:23:15 32.00 51 XETR
8 July 2021 14:23:15 31.90 247 XETR
8 July 2021 14:23:31 32.00 43 XETR
8 July 2021 14:23:32 32.00 1,169 XETR
8 July 2021 14:25:54 32.00 41 XETR
8 July 2021 14:32:27 32.00 500 XETR
8 July 2021 14:32:27 32.00 1,949 XETR
8 July 2021 14:32:27 31.90 660 XETR
8 July 2021 14:32:27 31.90 174 XETR
8 July 2021 14:35:06 31.90 166 XETR
8 July 2021 15:02:46 31.80 1,000 XETR
8 July 2021 15:07:24 31.98 1,723 XETR
8 July 2021 15:07:24 31.80 706 XETR
8 July 2021 15:07:24 32.00 1,221 XETR
8 July 2021 15:07:54 32.00 210 XETR
8 July 2021 15:08:09 32.00 600 XETR
8 July 2021 16:47:35 31.98 1,214 XETR
8 July 2021 16:47:35 31.90 700 XETR
8 July 2021 16:47:35 31.70 157 XETR
8 July 2021 16:47:35 31.66 200 XETR
8 July 2021 16:47:35 31.64 1,761 XETR
8 July 2021 16:47:35 31.82 1,000 XETR
8 July 2021 16:48:39 31.96 75 XETR
8 July 2021 16:48:39 31.92 225 XETR
8 July 2021 17:36:10 32.00 2,000 XETR
8 July 2021 17:36:10 32.00 1,000 XETR
8 July 2021 17:36:10 32.00 5,000 XETR
Sum
8 July 2021 		  31.9432
Weighted average price 		32,676
Total
  		 
13 July 2021 09:32:50 32.00 100 XETR
13 July 2021 09:37:13 32.00 162 XETR
13 July 2021 09:37:48 32.00 238 XETR
13 July 2021 09:49:28 32.00 200 XETR
13 July 2021 09:49:46 32.00 5 XETR
Sum
13 July 2021 		  32.0000
Weighted average price 		705
Total 		 
14 July 2021 14:57:18 31.98 323 XETR
14 July 2021 14:57:18 32.00 350 XETR
14 July 2021 14:57:18 31.96 327 XETR
14 July 2021 14:57:41 32.00 179 XETR
14 July 2021 14:57:41 32.00 30 XETR
14 July 2021 14:57:41 31.98 41 XETR
14 July 2021 17:36:12 32.00 9 XETR
Sum
14 July 2021 		  31.9838
Weighted average price 		1,259
Total 		 
 
15 July 2021 13:49:18 32.00 100 XETR
15 July 2021 14:56:19 32.00 100 XETR
Sum
15 July 2021 		  32.0000
Weighted average price 		200
Total 		 
         
16 July 2021 10:11:07 32.00 34 XETR
16 July 2021 10:11:07 31.98 316 XETR
16 July 2021 10:43:02 32.00 10 XETR
16 July 2021 10:43:22 31.98 140 XETR
16 July 2021 10:43:22 32.00 10 XETR
16 July 2021 10:52:00 31.98 200 XETR
16 July 2021 10:52:00 32.00 50 XETR
16 July 2021 13:31:31 31.98 286 XETR
16 July 2021 13:31:31 32.00 4 XETR
16 July 2021 13:31:52 32.00 10 XETR
16 July 2021 13:33:11 31.98 40 XETR
16 July 2021 13:33:36 32.00 10 XETR
16 July 2021 14:38:50 32.00 1,370 XETR
16 July 2021 14:40:10 31.98 210 XETR
16 July 2021 14:40:10 32.00 10 XETR
16 July 2021 14:44:21 31.98 56 XETR
16 July 2021 14:44:21 32.00 44 XETR
16 July 2021 15:31:35 32.00 10 XETR
16 July 2021 16:02:47 32.00 10 XETR
16 July 2021 16:42:30 32.00 10 XETR
Sum
16 July 2021 		  31.9912
Weighted average price 		2,830
Total 		 
 
         
Sum
(08/07/21 - 16/07/21) 		Weighted average price (EUR) Total
  31.9495 37,670


DISCLAIMER

This announcement is for information purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or offer to subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of securities in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, the "United States"). Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act, in each case in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from Cherry AG and that would contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.


16.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Cherry AG
Einsteinstr. 174
81677 München
Germany
E-mail: bernd.wagner@cherry.de
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
WKN: A3CRRN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1219728

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1219728  16.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219728&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCherry Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Cherry AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures DGAP-News: Cherry AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Cherry AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures 16.07.2021 / 20:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Cherry AG: Notification on the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - VOLUNTARY UPDATE ON CIVIL UNREST
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von EUR 586 Millionen
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG gibt den Preis für ein registriertes Direktangebot in Höhe von 10 Millionen US-Dollar ...
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals Corp. führt Explorationsprogramm fort und erweitert die Aktivitäten auf ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PUMA SE: PUMA veröffentlicht vorläufige Ergebnisse für das zweite Quartal 2021 und hebt Ausblick ...
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Sehr gutes Ergebnis zum 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Business Combination Agreement between HomeToGo GmbH and Lakestar SPAC I SE
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:27 UhrDGAP-News: Cherry AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
20:27 UhrDGAP-News: Cherry AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16:55 UhrDGAP-DD: Cherry AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16:55 UhrDGAP-DD: Cherry AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16:55 UhrDGAP-DD: Cherry AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16:55 UhrDGAP-DD: Cherry AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16:55 UhrDGAP-DD: Cherry AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16:55 UhrDGAP-DD: Cherry AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16:55 UhrDGAP-DD: Cherry AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16:55 UhrDGAP-DD: Cherry AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings