Cherry AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Munich, 16 July 2021

Cherry AG

Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Cherry AG (contact: Bernd Wagner; +49 9643 2061-528) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below:



Securities:

Issuer: Cherry AG Guarantor (if any): Not applicable Aggregate nominal amount: 12,995,000 Description: No-par value shares

ISIN DE000A3CRRN9 Offer price: EUR 32.00 Stabilisation Manager: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG Existence and maximum size of

over-allotment option:

1,695,000 no-par value shares Stabilisation market place: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra

Stabilisations:

Date Time of order Execution price Amount Market place (EUR) 8 July 2021 09:29:07 32.00 86 XETR 8 July 2021 09:29:07 31.96 414 XETR 8 July 2021 09:29:23 32.00 109 XETR 8 July 2021 09:39:22 32.00 91 XETR 8 July 2021 10:06:57 32.00 53 XETR 8 July 2021 10:06:57 31.98 285 XETR 8 July 2021 10:06:57 31.90 362 XETR 8 July 2021 10:07:58 31.90 449 XETR 8 July 2021 10:07:58 32.00 351 XETR 8 July 2021 10:43:38 32.00 71 XETR 8 July 2021 10:43:38 31.88 1,097 XETR 8 July 2021 10:43:38 31.90 327 XETR 8 July 2021 10:43:38 31.92 105 XETR 8 July 2021 12:27:24 32.00 784 XETR 8 July 2021 12:28:03 32.00 154 XETR 8 July 2021 12:28:04 32.00 46 XETR 8 July 2021 14:21:45 32.00 1,577 XETR 8 July 2021 14:21:45 31.98 522 XETR 8 July 2021 14:21:45 32.00 1 XETR 8 July 2021 14:22:37 31.96 200 XETR 8 July 2021 14:22:37 31.94 287 XETR 8 July 2021 14:22:37 32.00 414 XETR 8 July 2021 14:22:37 32.00 99 XETR 8 July 2021 14:22:55 32.00 470 XETR 8 July 2021 14:22:55 32.00 98 XETR 8 July 2021 14:22:55 32.00 414 XETR 8 July 2021 14:22:55 32.00 18 XETR 8 July 2021 14:23:15 32.00 51 XETR 8 July 2021 14:23:15 31.90 247 XETR 8 July 2021 14:23:31 32.00 43 XETR 8 July 2021 14:23:32 32.00 1,169 XETR 8 July 2021 14:25:54 32.00 41 XETR 8 July 2021 14:32:27 32.00 500 XETR 8 July 2021 14:32:27 32.00 1,949 XETR 8 July 2021 14:32:27 31.90 660 XETR 8 July 2021 14:32:27 31.90 174 XETR 8 July 2021 14:35:06 31.90 166 XETR 8 July 2021 15:02:46 31.80 1,000 XETR 8 July 2021 15:07:24 31.98 1,723 XETR 8 July 2021 15:07:24 31.80 706 XETR 8 July 2021 15:07:24 32.00 1,221 XETR 8 July 2021 15:07:54 32.00 210 XETR 8 July 2021 15:08:09 32.00 600 XETR 8 July 2021 16:47:35 31.98 1,214 XETR 8 July 2021 16:47:35 31.90 700 XETR 8 July 2021 16:47:35 31.70 157 XETR 8 July 2021 16:47:35 31.66 200 XETR 8 July 2021 16:47:35 31.64 1,761 XETR 8 July 2021 16:47:35 31.82 1,000 XETR 8 July 2021 16:48:39 31.96 75 XETR 8 July 2021 16:48:39 31.92 225 XETR 8 July 2021 17:36:10 32.00 2,000 XETR 8 July 2021 17:36:10 32.00 1,000 XETR 8 July 2021 17:36:10 32.00 5,000 XETR Sum

8 July 2021 31.9432

Weighted average price 32,676

Total

13 July 2021 09:32:50 32.00 100 XETR 13 July 2021 09:37:13 32.00 162 XETR 13 July 2021 09:37:48 32.00 238 XETR 13 July 2021 09:49:28 32.00 200 XETR 13 July 2021 09:49:46 32.00 5 XETR Sum

13 July 2021 32.0000

Weighted average price 705

Total 14 July 2021 14:57:18 31.98 323 XETR 14 July 2021 14:57:18 32.00 350 XETR 14 July 2021 14:57:18 31.96 327 XETR 14 July 2021 14:57:41 32.00 179 XETR 14 July 2021 14:57:41 32.00 30 XETR 14 July 2021 14:57:41 31.98 41 XETR 14 July 2021 17:36:12 32.00 9 XETR Sum

14 July 2021 31.9838

Weighted average price 1,259

Total

15 July 2021 13:49:18 32.00 100 XETR 15 July 2021 14:56:19 32.00 100 XETR Sum

15 July 2021 32.0000

Weighted average price 200

Total 16 July 2021 10:11:07 32.00 34 XETR 16 July 2021 10:11:07 31.98 316 XETR 16 July 2021 10:43:02 32.00 10 XETR 16 July 2021 10:43:22 31.98 140 XETR 16 July 2021 10:43:22 32.00 10 XETR 16 July 2021 10:52:00 31.98 200 XETR 16 July 2021 10:52:00 32.00 50 XETR 16 July 2021 13:31:31 31.98 286 XETR 16 July 2021 13:31:31 32.00 4 XETR 16 July 2021 13:31:52 32.00 10 XETR 16 July 2021 13:33:11 31.98 40 XETR 16 July 2021 13:33:36 32.00 10 XETR 16 July 2021 14:38:50 32.00 1,370 XETR 16 July 2021 14:40:10 31.98 210 XETR 16 July 2021 14:40:10 32.00 10 XETR 16 July 2021 14:44:21 31.98 56 XETR 16 July 2021 14:44:21 32.00 44 XETR 16 July 2021 15:31:35 32.00 10 XETR 16 July 2021 16:02:47 32.00 10 XETR 16 July 2021 16:42:30 32.00 10 XETR Sum

16 July 2021 31.9912

Weighted average price 2,830

Total

Sum

(08/07/21 - 16/07/21) Weighted average price (EUR) Total 31.9495 37,670

This announcement is for information purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or offer to subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of securities in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, the "United States"). Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act, in each case in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from Cherry AG and that would contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



