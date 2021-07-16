checkAd

Iba – Acquisition of Own Shares

Immediate Release – July 16th, 2021

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, July 16th, 2021 - In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Ion Beam Applications SA (“IBA”) hereby discloses information in relation to its share buyback program announced on June 29th, 2021.

Under this program, IBA has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 250.000 IBA ordinary shares on its behalf under the terms of a discretionary mandate agreement with validity until December 30th, 2021, effective as from June 30th, 2021, to cover the company’s obligations under a long term incentive plan for certain members of its personnel.

In the framework of this share buyback program, IBA repurchased 36.753 IBA shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from July 9th, 2021 up to and including July 15th, 2021, as follows:

These transactions include the purchase of several blocks of shares on the central order book of Euronext Brussels (XBRU):

  • On July 9th at 1.15 PM: 7.500 shares at a price of 16,28 EUR/share;
  • On July 14th at 11.58 AM: 5.000 shares at a price of 16,40 EUR/share;
  • On July 15th at 9.17 AM: 7.500 shares at a price of 16,40 EUR/share;
  • On July 15th at 12.24 PM: 10.000 shares at a price of 16,40 EUR/share;

The total number of shares purchased under this program therefore amounts to 55.546. As a result, IBA SA currently holds 876.418 treasury shares (directly and indirectly through its subsidiary IBA Investments SCRL), representing 2,91% of its share capital.

About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at www.iba-worldwide.com

Contact person
IBA
Christian Matton,
Chief Legal Officer
shareholderrelations@iba-group.com

Attachment





