L Brands to Host Virtual Investor Meetings for Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret & Co. on July 19th

16.07.2021   

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (“L Brands”) (NYSE: LB) announced that it will host virtual investor meetings for Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret & Co. on Monday, July 19, 2021, in advance of the planned August 2021 separation via a tax-free spin-off of the Victoria’s Secret business. Andrew Meslow, CEO of L Brands and Bath & Body Works, and Martin Waters, CEO of Victoria’s Secret & Co., will be joined by members of their senior leadership teams to provide an update on each company’s strategic initiatives, growth plans and drivers of value creation.

The Bath & Body Works investor meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, and the Victoria’s Secret & Co. meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern. Each meeting is expected to conclude after approximately two and a half hours.

A live video webcast of the events, along with accompanying slides, will be streamed simultaneously. All interested parties can preregister and access the webcast from the events and presentation section of our website here. Archived replays will be available on LB.com shortly after the conclusion of the live events.

ABOUT L BRANDS:
L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,681 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by our Company or our management involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “planned,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect our financial performance and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by our Company or our management:

