Thermic Science Prepares to File the New Rule 15c2-11 Amendments Ahead of Schedule, the September 2021 Deadline for Required Financials & Filings Will Bring the Company Current and in Compliance With the OTC Market Reporting Changes

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J) (ISIN:US29271J1097) (OTC PINK:ENDO), is pleased to announce that the company has completed its required compliance financials and reporting records to bring the company current and filed ahead of schedule for the September 2021 deadline for the New Rule 15c2-11 Amendments changes.

All our Real Shareholders worldwide know exactly what we stand for everyone has been Outstanding Supporters of our Success, vocal, financial, whatever, it all counts, thousands of people, real people worldwide, Robert and I have been speaking to them almost non-stop for six months now! We have the real Power behind us! We would fail without our Successful Thermic Shareholder Team, solid as a rock, including You! Congrats Guys! Strong Work! Job well done!

It is clear, the Company has completed its required financials and reporting records to bring the company current and filed ahead of schedule for the September 2021 deadline for the New Rule 15c2-11 Amendments changes. Fortunately, we got the main financials work done early, the heavy lifting took a bit longer, but the good part is we are here now ready to file. We now are going over final legal protocols and we are good to go any day now, ahead of schedule.

We are not sure “what” any of the naysayers thought this was, but you can be rest assured we will remove all doubt very shortly, you will know exactly what Thermic Science (OTC PINK:ENDO) is and the positive, good natured Success we stand for, that is if you do not already know. To those who wish to count us out, early before any deadlines or exhausted options, I wish you the best, you can count till the cows come home, the Rules still will not change, and we (our Real Shareholders) will still Win. Success personified.

All the Best Guys! Stay safe and Stay Strong!

Thermic Science International Corporation.

President & CEO

Raymond C. Dabney



The SEC's recent amendments overhaul the Rule's existing framework, with the goal of enhancing investor protection and deterring deception in the OTC market through transparent and timely reporting. The amended Rule, which will be applicable in September 2021, will require OTC-traded companies to make current disclosure publicly available in order to have a publicly quoted market. The Rule also streamlines the pathway to the public market for companies meeting their disclosure requirements and allows OTC Markets Group to play a greater role in bringing companies on our markets.