checkAd

Thermic Science Prepares to File the New Rule 15c2-11 Amendments Ahead of Schedule, the September 2021 Deadline for Required Financials & Filings Will Bring the Company Current and in Compliance With the OTC Market Reporting Changes

Autor: Accesswire
16.07.2021, 21:10  |  62   |   |   

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J) (ISIN:US29271J1097) (OTC PINK:ENDO), is pleased to announce that the company …

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J) (ISIN:US29271J1097) (OTC PINK:ENDO), is pleased to announce that the company has completed its required compliance financials and reporting records to bring the company current and filed ahead of schedule for the September 2021 deadline for the New Rule 15c2-11 Amendments changes.

Foto: Accesswire

All our Real Shareholders worldwide know exactly what we stand for everyone has been Outstanding Supporters of our Success, vocal, financial, whatever, it all counts, thousands of people, real people worldwide, Robert and I have been speaking to them almost non-stop for six months now! We have the real Power behind us! We would fail without our Successful Thermic Shareholder Team, solid as a rock, including You! Congrats Guys! Strong Work! Job well done!

It is clear, the Company has completed its required financials and reporting records to bring the company current and filed ahead of schedule for the September 2021 deadline for the New Rule 15c2-11 Amendments changes. Fortunately, we got the main financials work done early, the heavy lifting took a bit longer, but the good part is we are here now ready to file. We now are going over final legal protocols and we are good to go any day now, ahead of schedule.

We are not sure “what” any of the naysayers thought this was, but you can be rest assured we will remove all doubt very shortly, you will know exactly what Thermic Science (OTC PINK:ENDO) is and the positive, good natured Success we stand for,  that is if you do not already know. To those who wish to count us out, early before any deadlines or exhausted options, I wish you the best, you can count till the cows come home, the Rules still will not change, and we (our Real Shareholders) will still Win. Success personified. 

All the Best Guys! Stay safe and Stay Strong!  
Thermic Science International Corporation.
President & CEO 
Raymond C. Dabney

The SEC's recent amendments overhaul the Rule's existing framework, with the goal of enhancing investor protection and deterring deception in the OTC market through transparent and timely reporting. The amended Rule, which will be applicable in September 2021, will require OTC-traded companies to make current disclosure publicly available in order to have a publicly quoted market. The Rule also streamlines the pathway to the public market for companies meeting their disclosure requirements and allows OTC Markets Group to play a greater role in bringing companies on our markets.

Seite 1 von 5
Endocan Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thermic Science Prepares to File the New Rule 15c2-11 Amendments Ahead of Schedule, the September 2021 Deadline for Required Financials & Filings Will Bring the Company Current and in Compliance With the OTC Market Reporting Changes NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J) (ISIN:US29271J1097) (OTC PINK:ENDO), is pleased to announce that the company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perisson Issues Fifth Bi-Weekly Status Report Regarding Management Cease Trade Order
Gold Springs Resource Increases its 2021 Drilling Program to 13,300 meters
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
Loop Industries Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter Financial Results of Fiscal Year ...
Intellipharmaceutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
U.S. FDA Grants Full Approval of REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Altigen Communications, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Erin Ventures Receives Conditional Acceptance to Complete Strategic Partnership on Its Boron ...
Aptevo Therapeutics' Chief Scientific Officer, Jane Gross, PhD, to Present at Upcoming Cambridge ...
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21Thermic Science Receives its First North American Shipment of Thermic Infrared Heating Paint for Manufacturing the First Batch of North American Made Thermic Infrared Portable Heaters for Retail Consumer Sales and Distribution Across North America, Confir
Accesswire | Analysen