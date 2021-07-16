checkAd

Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $382 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 21:14  |  68   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB88 offering, a multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party trust. The company expects to issue approximately $382 million in SB Certificates (SB88 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about July 23, 2021. Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans generally range from $1 million to $7.5 million and are generally backed by properties with five or more units. This is the seventh SB Certificate transaction in 2021.

SB88 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-5F $68.052 3.98 2 0.8800 % 0.7462 % 100.4696
A-5H $96.333 4.07 8 0.9600 % 0.8212 % 100.4968
A-10F $141.707 7.25 26 1.4800 % 1.4007 % 100.4702
A-10H $103.262 7.14 38 1.5900 % 1.5110 % 100.4542
X-1 $382.354 6.06 2,550 0.8330 % 26.2173 % 5.5966

Details:

Freddie Mac is guaranteeing four senior principal and interest classes and one interest only class of securities issued by the FRESB 2021-SB88 Mortgage Trust. Freddie Mac is also acting as mortgage loan seller and master servicer to the trust. In addition to the five classes of securities guaranteed by Freddie Mac, the trust will issue certificates consisting of Class B and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will be sold to private investors.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $382 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization MCLEAN, Va., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB88 offering, a multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Core One Labs Announces Details of Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Interim Report January – June 2021
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming ...
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
Renault Group's press release: Worldwide sales results 1st half 2021
Mesoblast Presents Respiratory Function Results of COVID-19 ARDS Trial at Pulmonary Disease ...
Globus Medical Announces Completion of 20,000 Procedures Utilizing ExcelsiusGPS
Methanex and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Announce Agreement on Key Commercial Terms for a Strategic ...
IZEA Awarded Influencer Marketing Contract Expansion from Fortune 200 Customer
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
BioCryst Reports 96-week Data from APeX-2 Showing ORLADEYO(berotralstat) Reduced HAE Attack Rate by ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board