Else Engages A-Labs for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ( “ ELSE ” or the “ Company ” ) the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company , announces today that it has retained A-Labs Advisory & Finance Ltd. (“ A-Labs ”) to provide shareholder communications services to the Company (the “ Services ”).

Doron Cohen, Managing Partner & CEO of A-Labs stated that “We have been intimately familiar with ELSE, its amazing business and its founders from inception. We have also been close corporate advisors to management for the past years and we believe these attributes make us well positioned to communicate the ELSE story in its best fashion to global investors. We are excited to help this unique company get center-stage exposure with our institutions, family offices and retail investors as one of the top Alternative Protein players in the market today.”

Hamutal Yitzhak, ELSE CEO, commented, “A-Labs have been advising the Company along its path of growth in the capital markets. We believe they can bring significant added value to our investor relations in achieving our capital markets objectives as we continue with our commercial execution. We are excited to work with them on our investor communications initiatives.”

Under the agreement will provide its services for a period of 2 months, in consideration for a total fee of $70,000 US dollars.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the “2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions” award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else’s Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children’s Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children’s Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.