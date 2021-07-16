checkAd

Else Engages A-Labs for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 21:43  |  55   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) (ELSE or the Company) the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, announces today that it has retained A-Labs Advisory & Finance Ltd. (“A-Labs”) to provide shareholder communications services to the Company (the “Services”).

A-Labs is one of the industry’s leading managers of capital markets strategies and creator of a uniquely diverse network of institutional investors, family offices and retail investor groups.

Doron Cohen, Managing Partner & CEO of A-Labs stated that “We have been intimately familiar with ELSE, its amazing business and its founders from inception. We have also been close corporate advisors to management for the past years and we believe these attributes make us well positioned to communicate the ELSE story in its best fashion to global investors. We are excited to help this unique company get center-stage exposure with our institutions, family offices and retail investors as one of the top Alternative Protein players in the market today.”

Hamutal Yitzhak, ELSE CEO, commented, “A-Labs have been advising the Company along its path of growth in the capital markets. We believe they can bring significant added value to our investor relations in achieving our capital markets objectives as we continue with our commercial execution. We are excited to work with them on our investor communications initiatives.”

Under the agreement will provide its services for a period of 2 months, in consideration for a total fee of $70,000 US dollars.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the “2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions” award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else’s Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children’s Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children’s Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Else Engages A-Labs for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) (“ELSE” or the “Company”) the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, announces today that it has retained A-Labs …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Announces Details of Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Interim Report January – June 2021
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming ...
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
Renault Group's press release: Worldwide sales results 1st half 2021
Mesoblast Presents Respiratory Function Results of COVID-19 ARDS Trial at Pulmonary Disease ...
Methanex and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Announce Agreement on Key Commercial Terms for a Strategic ...
IZEA Awarded Influencer Marketing Contract Expansion from Fortune 200 Customer
HUTCHMED’s Marketing Authorization Application for Surufatinib Submitted and Validated by the ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
BioCryst Reports 96-week Data from APeX-2 Showing ORLADEYO(berotralstat) Reduced HAE Attack Rate by ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board