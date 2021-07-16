1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Announces Date of its Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM) today announced that its second quarter 2021 results will be released on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 1:30 p.m. (PT) / 4:30 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results.



A live audio webcast will be available online at https://investor.onemedical.com . The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-800-258-1651 for U.S. participants, or 1-612-979-9928 for international participants, and referencing conference ID 7826508. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.