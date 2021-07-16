checkAd

Celldex Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

HAMPTON, N.J., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (“Celldex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CLDX) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,845,238 shares of its common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 892,857 shares, at a public offering price of $42.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Celldex from this offering were approximately $287.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

Jefferies, SVB Leerink, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital LLC and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as co-lead managers for the offering.

The securities described above were offered and sold by Celldex pursuant to a prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus forming part of a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-249917), which was deemed effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 6, 2020, and are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained for free by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by e-mail at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by e-mail at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

