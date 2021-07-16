ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE SMG), one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, will release its third quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call to discuss those results at 9:00 a.m. ET.



To participate in the conference call, please call 866-337-5532 (Conference Code: 2106695). A replay of the call can be heard by calling 888-203-1112. The replay will be available for 15 days.