Semrush Wins the Best SEO Software Suite at Global Search Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021   

Semrush, a leading online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform, has been named the Best Global SEO Software Suite by the 2021 Global Search Awards in recognition of Semrush’s game-changing technology tool. The awards recognize companies that impact PPC, SEO and content marketing around the world.

This latest honor follows previous international awards recognition, such as wins across competitions including European Search Awards, US Search Awards, UK Search Awards and MENA Search Awards in 2017-2020.

“This is not just an award for Semrush. It is much more about the smart SEOs and marketers who used great tools to navigate the pandemic. We honor THEIR successes during a seemingly impossible year and thank them for making it happen with Semrush,” says Olga Andrienko, VP of Brand Marketing at Semrush. “We are delighted that during 2020, Semrush became indispensable for marketers with tools and depth that helped them move brands from catastrophe to prosperity despite unprecedented business conditions. Additionally, we are keen to expand our product suite even further, helping brands pivot quickly, understand shifting dynamics and make right decisions.”

Semrush’s product suite expansion has taken the platform beyond search optimization, integrating tools for content marketing, Amazon US Marketplace listing, and Prowly, a public relations SaaS startup acquired by Semrush in 2020. In the ever-changing digital marketing world, Semrush believes marketers should be empowered to take a comprehensive, holistic approach to their strategies, not only to optimize results, but so that they can quickly adapt to future uncertainty.

Like many other industries, marketing and SEO in particular were deeply affected by the events of 2020 and 2021, as pandemic-related disruptions led to business interruptions, shifts, and uncertainty. While this period was challenging, the disruptive nature of the market also resulted in one of Semrush’s most innovative years since inception, especially with regards to product development. The company’s focus has been building a full stack of indispensable marketing software, enabling marketers to carry out campaigns and strategies through one single, comprehensive platform.

About Semrush:

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 72,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, Prague, St. Petersburg, Warsaw, and Limassol.

Wertpapier


