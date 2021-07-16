Pyxis Tankers Announces Closing of $6.17 Million Follow-on Public Offering of Convertible Preferred Shares

Maroussi, Greece, July 16, 2021 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS, PXSAP, PXSAW) (the “Company” or “Pyxis Tankers”), an international pure play product tanker company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 308,487 shares of 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (the “Preferred Shares,” and each a “Preferred Share”) which trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “PXSAP,” at a purchase price of $20.00 per Preferred Share.

Pyxis Tankers received gross proceeds of approximately $6.17 million from the Offering, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the approximately $5.56 million of the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and potential vessel acquisitions.