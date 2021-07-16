checkAd

EMPLOYERS’ Christina Ozuna Appointed to Board of Governors for the California Insurance Guarantee Association

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 22:15  |  16   |   |   

Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG), America’s small business insurance specialist, is pleased to announce that Christina Ozuna, the Company’s Vice President, Quality Assurance - Claims, has been appointed to the Board of Governors for the California Insurance Guarantee Association (CIGA). CIGA comprises all insurance companies licensed in specified lines of insurance in California and acts as a guarantor of the insurance liabilities of insurance companies that issue policies to California residents.

Ozuna has been appointed in a member insurer representative seat with a term ending on December 31, 2023. She replaces Steve Festa, former COO of EMPLOYERS who retired earlier this year.

Ozuna has over 30 years of experience in the workers’ compensation industry with a focus on claims management, claims auditing, vendor management, and serious claim oversight. In her current role, she is also responsible for ensuring compliance with contracts, monitoring regulatory requirements, and managing reinsurance relationships. Additionally, Ozuna is a Member of the Kids Chance of Nevada Board of Directors (a chapter of Kids’ Chance, a nationwide organization), which provides college scholarships to the children of parents who have been killed or severely injured in a workplace accident in Nevada.

About Employers Holdings, Inc.

EMPLOYERS and America’s small business insurance specialist are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company, and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com and www.cerity.com for coverage availability.

Disclaimer

