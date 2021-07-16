checkAd

Scatec ASA The Guanizuil solar plant in Argentina starts commercial operation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 22:17  |  17   |   |   

Oslo, 16 July 2021: Scatec and Equinor are pleased to announce that the 117 MW solar power plant in Argentina is now in commercial operation. The Guanizuil IIA plant is in the Province of San Juan in the northwest of Argentina.

“We are a frontrunner in developing renewable energy in high-growth markets, and our success in Argentina yet again confirm our strong track record of effective project development, expanding our footprint in the region. It is also our second successful partnership project with Equinor, which we are very pleased with”, says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec.

 “Solar will be among the fastest growing global energy sources the next decades, and an important element in the global energy transition. Guanizul IIA is the second solar project we are jointly developing with Scatec in South America. We see this partnership as a great way to build our renewables business,” says Pål Eitrheim, Executive Vice President Renewables in Equinor.

The Guanizuil IIA project is part of the Renewable Energy tender programmes (RenovAR) organised by the Argentine Government which resulted in more than 2.4 GW of new Renewable Energy capacity. Scatec drives results by being predictable and working together with the local community, our investment in the Province of San Juan will provide positive change to the area and contribute to Argentina’s shift towards green energy.

The plant is owned and operated 50% by Scatec and 50% by Equinor. It is expected to produce about 305 GWh annually, providing green electricity to 80,000 households.

Scatec is working on developing projects of more than 1.4 GW are in Latin-America and intends to be a long-term partner in the region for decades to come.

For further information, please contact:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, tel: +47 950 38 364
email: ingrid.aarsnes@scatec.com 

About Scatec
Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. Scatec has more than 3.5 GW in operation and under construction on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on Linkedin.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Kine Aaltvedt, Communication & IR Coordinator at Scatec ASA, on 16 July 2021 at 22:15 CEST.






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scatec ASA The Guanizuil solar plant in Argentina starts commercial operation Oslo, 16 July 2021: Scatec and Equinor are pleased to announce that the 117 MW solar power plant in Argentina is now in commercial operation. The Guanizuil IIA plant is in the Province of San Juan in the northwest of Argentina. “We are a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Announces Details of Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Interim Report January – June 2021
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming ...
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
Renault Group's press release: Worldwide sales results 1st half 2021
Mesoblast Presents Respiratory Function Results of COVID-19 ARDS Trial at Pulmonary Disease ...
Globus Medical Announces Completion of 20,000 Procedures Utilizing ExcelsiusGPS
Methanex and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Announce Agreement on Key Commercial Terms for a Strategic ...
IZEA Awarded Influencer Marketing Contract Expansion from Fortune 200 Customer
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
BioCryst Reports 96-week Data from APeX-2 Showing ORLADEYO(berotralstat) Reduced HAE Attack Rate by ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board