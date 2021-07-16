checkAd

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important August 2 Deadline in Securities Class Action – FREQ

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 22:20  |   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 2, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Frequency securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Frequency class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2105.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 2, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Frequency’s development and commercialization of a hearing loss treatment titled “FX-322” was not producing the results Frequency desired; (2) FX-322’s ongoing clinical study was not as positive as Frequency portrayed; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Frequency’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Frequency class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2105.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Frequency Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important August 2 Deadline in Securities Class Action – FREQ WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 2, 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in ...
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date ...
GP STRATEGIES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GP Strategies ...
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial ...
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Shareholders of Securities ...
OATLY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Oatly Group AB on Behalf of Oatly Stockholders and ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - FREQ
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS INVESTORS: August 2, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.06.21ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important August 2 Deadline in Securities Class Action – FREQ
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21FREQUENCY SHAREHOLDERS: August 2, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - FREQ
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.06.21FREQ Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.06.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten