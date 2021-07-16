checkAd

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Merger with Cyxtera Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 22:24  |   |   |   

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (“SVAC”) (NASDAQ:SVAC), announced today that it has called a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) for July 28, 2021 to, among other things, approve the proposed business combination (the “Merger”) with Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (“Cyxtera”). Notice of the Special Meeting was mailed on or about July 16, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 28, 2021 (the “Record Date”). Due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19), SVAC will hold the Special Meeting solely by means of remote communication and provide for the ability of stockholders to attend the Special Meeting by means of remote communication. Details on how to participate are included in SVAC’s definitive proxy statement which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 16, 2021.

SVAC stockholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy materials, or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact SVAC’s proxy solicitor, Okapi Partners, toll free at (855) 305-0857; banks and brokers call at (212) 297-0720.

In connection with the Special Meeting, SVAC’s stockholders that wish to exercise their redemption rights must do so no later than 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on July 26, 2021 (two business days before the special meeting) by following the procedures specified in the definitive proxy statement for the Special Meeting.

The closing of the Merger is subject to approval by SVAC’s stockholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and is expected to close as soon as practicable following the Special Meeting.

About Starboard Value Acquisition Corp.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s sponsor, SVAC Sponsor LLC (the “Sponsor”), is an affiliate of Starboard Value LP. For more information, please go to StarboardSVAC.com.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of more than 60 data centers around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. On February 22, 2021, Cyxtera announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SVAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The parties expect to complete the transaction in mid-2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval by SVAC’s stockholders. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Starboard Value Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Merger with Cyxtera Technologies Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (“SVAC”) (NASDAQ:SVAC), announced today that it has called a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) for July 28, 2021 to, among other things, approve the proposed business combination (the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in ...
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date ...
GP STRATEGIES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GP Strategies ...
CommScope to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial ...
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Shareholders of Securities ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Cyxtera Selects NextEra Energy Resources as Preferred Supplier of Green Energy to Help Accelerate Sustainability Initiatives
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten