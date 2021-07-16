Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Merger with Cyxtera Technologies

SVAC stockholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy materials, or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact SVAC’s proxy solicitor, Okapi Partners, toll free at (855) 305-0857; banks and brokers call at (212) 297-0720.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (“SVAC”) (NASDAQ:SVAC), announced today that it has called a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) for July 28, 2021 to, among other things, approve the proposed business combination (the “Merger”) with Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (“Cyxtera”). Notice of the Special Meeting was mailed on or about July 16, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 28, 2021 (the “Record Date”). Due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19), SVAC will hold the Special Meeting solely by means of remote communication and provide for the ability of stockholders to attend the Special Meeting by means of remote communication. Details on how to participate are included in SVAC’s definitive proxy statement which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 16, 2021.

In connection with the Special Meeting, SVAC’s stockholders that wish to exercise their redemption rights must do so no later than 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on July 26, 2021 (two business days before the special meeting) by following the procedures specified in the definitive proxy statement for the Special Meeting.

The closing of the Merger is subject to approval by SVAC’s stockholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and is expected to close as soon as practicable following the Special Meeting.

About Starboard Value Acquisition Corp.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s sponsor, SVAC Sponsor LLC (the “Sponsor”), is an affiliate of Starboard Value LP. For more information, please go to StarboardSVAC.com.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of more than 60 data centers around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. On February 22, 2021, Cyxtera announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SVAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The parties expect to complete the transaction in mid-2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval by SVAC’s stockholders. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.