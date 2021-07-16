E2Gold Announces Further Increase in Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICATORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the "Company" or "E2") is pleased to announce that due to demand, it has further …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the "Company" or "E2") is pleased to announce that due to demand, it has further increased the size of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it will issue units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, "flow-through" units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.11 per FT Unit and special "flow-through" units ("Special FT Units") at a price of $0.13 per Special Ft Unit, in any combination to now raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,600,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"); each FT Unit will be comprised of one Common Share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one-half of one Warrant; and each Special FT Unit will be comprised of one FT Share and one Warrant. Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share (which shall not be a "flow-through" share) at a price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance thereof.