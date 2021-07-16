checkAd

Perpetual Industries Announces Resignation of Director and COO

AUBURN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Perpetual Industries (OTC PINK:PRPI) announced today that Mr. Carl Dilley has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors and Chief Operations Officer (COO) so that he can focus his efforts on other professional and personal duties.

Mr. Dilley has served as a director on the board since 2015, and as COO since 2019. The Board of Directors would like to sincerely thank Mr. Dilley for all of his valuable contributions and service to the Company over the past six years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

"It's very satisfying to see how Perpetual has evolved over the years and reached major milestones. I am proud to have played a role on the team and am confident that the Company will continue to enjoy tremendous success," says Mr. Dilley.

Mr. Brent Bedford, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board commented, "During Carl's time with the Company, he has provided valuable insight and assistance as we acquired assets and expanded operations. On behalf of the entire Board and management team here at Perpetual, we appreciate his support and guidance over the years."

About Perpetual Industries Inc.
Incorporated in Nevada and based in Auburn, Indiana, Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTC PINK:PRPI) is an incubator for the development of new and innovative energy-efficient technologies. Our mission is to "perpetuate industry" by bringing value-added technologies to market. At the Company's core is a proprietary technology known as the XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology, designed specifically to dynamically eliminate vibration in rotating equipment to create energy-efficient, environmentally responsible products. We are expanding our expertise and knowledge of energy-efficient technology by developing low-cost, green-energy-powered solutions for a variety of industries, including renewable energy, blockchain mining, artificial intelligence, graphic rendering, internet of things (IoT) and cloud computing, while continuing our research, development and commercialization of the XYO Technology in key applications.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; as well as "forward-looking information" as such ‎term is ‎defined in applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation. We may use words such as "may," "would," "could," ‎"should," "potential," "‎‎will," "seek," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify a forward-looking statement. Such statements reflect the ‎Company's current views and intentions with respect to future ‎events and current information ‎available to the Company and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions, including, ‎without limitation: the conditions to closing of the transaction being satisfied, including obtaining all necessary approvals for the transaction. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, ‎or should assumptions underlying the forward-‎looking information or statements prove incorrect, the actual ‎results or events may differ materially from the results or events ‎predicted. Any such forward-‎looking information or statement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. ‎Moreover, the ‎Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking ‎‎information or statements. The forward-looking information and/or statements included in this press release are made as of the date of ‎this press ‎release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any ‎forward-looking information, ‎other than as required by applicable law.

For media, press inquiries and further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Perpetual Industries Inc.
Phone: 702-707-9811
Email: info@perptualindustries.com

SOURCE: Perpetual Industries Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655921/Perpetual-Industries-Announces-Resig ...

