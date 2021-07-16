Iconix Announces Conditional Notice of Redemption and Notice of Fundamental Change Concerning its Outstanding 5.75% Convertible Notes

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICON) (“Iconix” or the “Company”) today announced it has caused to be delivered a notice of full conditional redemption (the “Notice”) to the trustee of its outstanding 5.75% convertible senior notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). The Notice calls for the redemption of the $125 million initial ﻿aggregate principal amount of the Notes on August 16, 2021, and is conditioned on the conversion or contribution to Company of the outstanding principal amount of Notes beneficially owned by Iconix Acquisition LLC (the “Conversion”) and the consummation of the Company’s previously announced merger (the “Merger”) with Iconix Merger Sub Inc. pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated June 11, 2021, among the Company, Iconix Acquisition LLC and Iconix Merger Sub Inc.



The redemption price for the Notes is 100% of the principal amount redeemed, which amount is equal to $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date, in accordance with the provisions of that certain Indenture, dated February 22, 2018 (as amended, the “Indenture”), among the Company, the guarantors thereunder, and the Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee and collateral agent, governing the Notes.

Additional information concerning the terms and conditions of the redemption are fully described in the Notice distributed to holders of the Notes. Beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution.



﻿The Company also today announced that it has notified the holders of the Notes that a Fundamental Change (as defined in the Indenture) is expected to occur upon the consummation of the Merger.

The currently anticipated date of the Fundamental Change is August 3, 2021, and the proposed Fundamental Change Repurchase Date (as defined in the Indenture) is September 16, 2021. Accordingly, the deadline by which holders of Notes may elect the repurchase option pursuant the Section 3.01 of the Indenture is expected to be 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 15, 2021.

The Fundamental Change Repurchase Price (as defined in the Indenture) is $1,000 for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to the repurchase date. The Fundamental Change Make-Whole Amount (as defined in the Indenture) is not applicable.