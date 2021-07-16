checkAd

Iconix Announces Conditional Notice of Redemption and Notice of Fundamental Change Concerning its Outstanding 5.75% Convertible Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 22:41  |  65   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICON) (“Iconix” or the “Company”) today announced it has caused to be delivered a notice of full conditional redemption (the “Notice”) to the trustee of its outstanding 5.75% convertible senior notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). The Notice calls for the redemption of the $125 million initial ﻿aggregate principal amount of the Notes on August 16, 2021, and is conditioned on the conversion or contribution to Company of the outstanding principal amount of Notes beneficially owned by Iconix Acquisition LLC (the “Conversion”) and the consummation of the Company’s previously announced merger (the “Merger”) with Iconix Merger Sub Inc. pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated June 11, 2021, among the Company, Iconix Acquisition LLC and Iconix Merger Sub Inc.

The redemption price for the Notes is 100% of the principal amount redeemed, which amount is equal to $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date, in accordance with the provisions of that certain Indenture, dated February 22, 2018 (as amended, the “Indenture”), among the Company, the guarantors thereunder, and the Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee and collateral agent, governing the Notes.

Additional information concerning the terms and conditions of the redemption are fully described in the Notice distributed to holders of the Notes. Beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution.

﻿The Company also today announced that it has notified the holders of the Notes that a Fundamental Change (as defined in the Indenture) is expected to occur upon the consummation of the Merger.

The currently anticipated date of the Fundamental Change is August 3, 2021, and the proposed Fundamental Change Repurchase Date (as defined in the Indenture) is September 16, 2021. Accordingly, the deadline by which holders of Notes may elect the repurchase option pursuant the Section 3.01 of the Indenture is expected to be 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 15, 2021.

The Fundamental Change Repurchase Price (as defined in the Indenture) is $1,000 for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to the repurchase date. The Fundamental Change Make-Whole Amount (as defined in the Indenture) is not applicable.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Iconix Announces Conditional Notice of Redemption and Notice of Fundamental Change Concerning its Outstanding 5.75% Convertible Notes NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICON) (“Iconix” or the “Company”) today announced it has caused to be delivered a notice of full conditional redemption (the “Notice”) to the trustee of its outstanding …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Announces Details of Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Interim Report January – June 2021
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
Renault Group's press release: Worldwide sales results 1st half 2021
Mesoblast Presents Respiratory Function Results of COVID-19 ARDS Trial at Pulmonary Disease ...
CSX Named to Insider Pro and Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT List
Methanex and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Announce Agreement on Key Commercial Terms for a Strategic ...
IZEA Awarded Influencer Marketing Contract Expansion from Fortune 200 Customer
HUTCHMED’s Marketing Authorization Application for Surufatinib Submitted and Validated by the ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
BioCryst Reports 96-week Data from APeX-2 Showing ORLADEYO(berotralstat) Reduced HAE Attack Rate by ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board