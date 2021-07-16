CURO Group Holdings Corp. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $750 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 7.500% per annum, payable semi-annually on February 1 and August 1 of each year, commencing on February 1, 2022. The notes will be secured by liens on substantially all of the Company’s and the guarantors’ assets, subject to certain exceptions and permitted liens. The notes will mature on August 1, 2028 unless earlier redeemed or repurchased.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its previously announced offering and upsized the offering from $700 million aggregate principal amount to $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.500% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The offering of the notes is expected to close on July 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used (i) to redeem the Company’s outstanding 8.250% senior secured notes due 2025, (ii) to pay fees, expenses, premiums and accrued interest in connection therewith and (iii) for general corporate purposes.

The notes and the guarantees thereof will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of notes or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers of the notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act. This press release contains information about pending transactions, and there can be no assurance that these transactions will be completed.