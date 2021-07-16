checkAd

CURO Group Holdings Corp. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $750 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 22:47  |  64   |   |   

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its previously announced offering and upsized the offering from $700 million aggregate principal amount to $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.500% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 7.500% per annum, payable semi-annually on February 1 and August 1 of each year, commencing on February 1, 2022. The notes will be secured by liens on substantially all of the Company’s and the guarantors’ assets, subject to certain exceptions and permitted liens. The notes will mature on August 1, 2028 unless earlier redeemed or repurchased.

The offering of the notes is expected to close on July 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used (i) to redeem the Company’s outstanding 8.250% senior secured notes due 2025, (ii) to pay fees, expenses, premiums and accrued interest in connection therewith and (iii) for general corporate purposes.

The notes and the guarantees thereof will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of notes or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers of the notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act. This press release contains information about pending transactions, and there can be no assurance that these transactions will be completed.

Seite 1 von 3
CURO Group Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CURO Group Holdings Corp. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $750 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its previously announced offering and upsized the offering from $700 million aggregate principal amount to $750 million aggregate principal amount of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
GP STRATEGIES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GP Strategies ...
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Shareholders of Securities ...
OATLY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Oatly Group AB on Behalf of Oatly Stockholders and ...
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and ...
COVANTA INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Covanta ...
JRVR CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21CURO Group Holdings Corp. to Offer $700 Million of Senior Secured Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21CURO Updates Selected Q2 2021 Financial Outlook and Announces Rationalization of U.S. Store Network
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten