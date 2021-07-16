Logiq Promotes Steven Hartman to Chief Operating Officer

Hartman will be responsible for defining the company’s global strategy, branding and communications, setting performance goals, and managing an effective corporate infrastructure. He succeeds Daniel Urbino who is leaving the company to pursue other interests.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has promoted Steven Hartman to chief operating officer.

Hartman brings more than 25 years of experience in enterprise software and marketing at major technology companies, including Yahoo!, IBM, Acxiom, The Rubicon Project, and Kenshoo. An accomplished MarTech innovator, he was named on several technology patents covering programmatic advertising, private exchange, and inventory ad tagging innovations.

Hartman previously served as Logiq’s chief product officer and head of marketing, where he led the launch of Logiq Digital Marketing (LDM). This included the strategy, positioning and messaging that led to the acquisition of Rebel AI, as well as the integration and branding of LDM. Hartman was also responsible for the marketing associated with the company's recent IPO on the NEO exchange.

“Steve has made many important contributions to Logiq across marketing, strategy, and product over the past year, particularly with the successful integration of Rebel AI into LDM,” stated Logiq CEO, Tom Furukawa. “He will now fill an important leadership role as we pursue our mission of enabling small- and medium-sized businesses to thrive in the global e-commerce marketplace.

“We also want to thank Dan for his contributions to Logiq during a highly-transformative period in our development, and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Hartman holds a Bachelor of Science with Honors in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University, and has been named as the inventor on several patented technologies.

About Logiq

Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end e-commerce marketing solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.