checkAd

Monterey Minerals Announces Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
16.07.2021, 23:00  |  40   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Monterey Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Monterey") (CSE:MREY and FSE:2DK ) today announces a corporate update pertaining to the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.On April 14, 2021, the Company …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Monterey Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Monterey") (CSE:MREY and FSE:2DK ) today announces a corporate update pertaining to the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

On April 14, 2021, the Company reported that its Board of Directors decided to cease work at the Alicia Project in the Philippines and sold the property back to the original property vendor. Since that time, the Company has been evaluating its options.

Effective July 23, 2021, Monterey will consolidate its outstanding common shares, on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every eighty (80) pre-consolidation common shares ("Reverse- Split"). In accordance with the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act, the Monterey Board of Directors has approved the Reverse Split which will result in approximately 1,914,994 post-consolidation common shares remaining issued and outstanding.

About Monterey Minerals Inc.

The Company owns the Cobalt Mountain Property (the "Property") in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia near the town of Smithers. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, available on SEDAR, notes historic sampling on the Property that returned mineralized showings of gold, silver, copper, zinc and cobalt. The Company has optioned its 451 sq. km. of prospective Pilbara Basin tenements on the eastern flank of the Pilbara Basin in Western Australia to an Australian exploration company.

For more information, contact investor relations at info@montereyminerals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

David Lees,
Interim CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Monterey Minerals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655918/Monterey-Minerals-Announces-Corporat ...

Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Monterey Minerals Announces Corporate Update TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Monterey Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Monterey") (CSE:MREY and FSE:2DK ) today announces a corporate update pertaining to the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.On April 14, 2021, the Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
U.S. FDA Grants Full Approval of REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
Perisson Issues Fifth Bi-Weekly Status Report Regarding Management Cease Trade Order
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Applied UV, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.0 Million Public Offering of 10.5% Series A Cumulative ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
HIRU CORPORATION - Acquisition of Salome Water and Ice
Erin Ventures Receives Conditional Acceptance to Complete Strategic Partnership on Its Boron ...
Aptevo Therapeutics' Chief Scientific Officer, Jane Gross, PhD, to Present at Upcoming Cambridge ...
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Findit Highlights Three Featured Members Freedom Loan Resolution, Hip Hop Bling, and ClassWorx Who ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Idaho Champion Gold Receives Drilling Permit for Federal Mining Claims at Champagne Project
Accesswire | Analysen
07.07.21Idaho Champion Gold Commences Drill Program at Champagne Gold Project
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21Idaho Champion Gold Acquires Private Surface and Mineral Rights at Champagne Project
Accesswire | Analysen
25.06.21Idaho Champion Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen
25.06.21Monterey Minerals Announces Management Changes
Accesswire | Analysen
24.06.21Idaho Champion Gold Commences IP Survey at Champagne Gold Project
Accesswire | Analysen