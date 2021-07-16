checkAd

Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order; Cautions Against Reliance on Certain Previously-Issued Financial Statements

Autor: Accesswire
16.07.2021, 23:01  |  110   |   |   

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. (" Petroteq " or the " Company ") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE) ‎(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary …

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. (" Petroteq " or the " Company ") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE) ‎(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, cautions that, on July 16, 2021, the independent members of the Audit Committee (with Mr. Alex Blyumkin abstaining, the " Audit Committee ") of the Board of Directors of the Company (the " Board "), after discussion with the Company's Chief Financial Officer, concluded that:

1. the following previously-issued financial statements (the "Periodic Financial Statements") of the Company should no longer be relied upon:

  1. as contained in the Company's annual reports (each, an "Annual Report") on Form 10-K for the financial years ended August 31, 2019 and August 31, 2020, originally filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 16, 2019 and December 15, 2020, respectively, and with the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") on December 19, 2019 and December 15, 2020, respectively;
  2. as contained in Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report for the financial year ended August 31, 2020, originally filed with the SEC on December 28, 2020;
  3. the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended May 31, 2019 and 2018, filed with the CSA on July 30, 2019, and contained in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended May 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on October 7, 2019;
  4. as contained in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended November 30, 2019, February 29, 2020, May 31, 2020, November 30, 2020 and February 28, 2021, originally filed with the SEC on January 21, 2020, June 3, 2020, July 20, 2020, January 19, 2021 and April 20, 2021, and with the CSA on January 29, 2020, June 9, 2020, July 22, 2020, January 20, 2021 and April 20, 2021; and

2. the Company's previously-issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended February 28, 2019 and 2018 (together with the Periodic Financial Statements, the "Financial Statements"), contained in the following SEC filings should no longer be relied on:

Seite 1 von 6
Petroteq Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Petroteq Energy Öl / Sand Extraktion interessante Ressourcennutzung !?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order; Cautions Against Reliance on Certain Previously-Issued Financial Statements SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. (" Petroteq " or the " Company ") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE) ‎(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
U.S. FDA Grants Full Approval of REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
Perisson Issues Fifth Bi-Weekly Status Report Regarding Management Cease Trade Order
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Applied UV, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.0 Million Public Offering of 10.5% Series A Cumulative ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
HIRU CORPORATION - Acquisition of Salome Water and Ice
Erin Ventures Receives Conditional Acceptance to Complete Strategic Partnership on Its Boron ...
Aptevo Therapeutics' Chief Scientific Officer, Jane Gross, PhD, to Present at Upcoming Cambridge ...
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Findit Highlights Three Featured Members Freedom Loan Resolution, Hip Hop Bling, and ClassWorx Who ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21Uppgard Konsult AB Update on its Share Purchase Initiative for Petroteq Energy Inc (TSX-V:PQE, OTC:PQEFF, FSE:PQCF)
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Petroteq kündigt Eigen- und Fremdfinanzierungen einschließlich Beteiligung durch den CEO an
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
13.07.21Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Accesswire | Analysen
17.06.21Petroteq erzielt für die erste LKW-Ladung Öl nach dem Wiederhochfahren des Betriebs einen WTI-Preis
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
17.06.21WTI Price Paid for The First Truck Load Of Oil Produced After Restart of Operations
Accesswire | Analysen