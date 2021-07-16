Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order; Cautions Against Reliance on Certain Previously-Issued Financial Statements

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. (" Petroteq " or the " Company ") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE) ‎(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary …

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. (" Petroteq " or the " Company ") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE) ‎(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, cautions that, on July 16, 2021, the independent members of the Audit Committee (with Mr. Alex Blyumkin abstaining, the " Audit Committee ") of the Board of Directors of the Company (the " Board "), after discussion with the Company's Chief Financial Officer, concluded that:

1. the following previously-issued financial statements (the "Periodic Financial Statements") of the Company should no longer be relied upon: