Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order; Cautions Against Reliance on Certain Previously-Issued Financial Statements
SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. (" Petroteq " or the " Company ") (TSXV:PQE) (OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary …
SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. (" Petroteq " or the " Company ") (TSXV:PQE) (OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary …
SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. (" Petroteq " or the " Company ") (TSXV:PQE) (OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction and remediation technologies, cautions that, on July 16, 2021, the independent members of the Audit Committee (with Mr. Alex Blyumkin abstaining, the " Audit Committee ") of the Board of Directors of the Company (the " Board "), after discussion with the Company's Chief Financial Officer, concluded that:
1. the following previously-issued financial statements (the "Periodic Financial Statements") of the Company should no longer be relied upon:
- as contained in the Company's annual reports (each, an "Annual Report") on Form 10-K for the financial years ended August 31, 2019 and August 31, 2020, originally filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 16, 2019 and December 15, 2020, respectively, and with the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") on December 19, 2019 and December 15, 2020, respectively;
- as contained in Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report for the financial year ended August 31, 2020, originally filed with the SEC on December 28, 2020;
- the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended May 31, 2019 and 2018, filed with the CSA on July 30, 2019, and contained in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended May 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on October 7, 2019;
- as contained in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended November 30, 2019, February 29, 2020, May 31, 2020, November 30, 2020 and February 28, 2021, originally filed with the SEC on January 21, 2020, June 3, 2020, July 20, 2020, January 19, 2021 and April 20, 2021, and with the CSA on January 29, 2020, June 9, 2020, July 22, 2020, January 20, 2021 and April 20, 2021; and
2. the Company's previously-issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended February 28, 2019 and 2018 (together with the Periodic Financial Statements, the "Financial Statements"), contained in the following SEC filings should no longer be relied on:
|Diskussion: Petroteq Energy Öl / Sand Extraktion interessante Ressourcennutzung !?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare