ExGen Announces Deep Sulphide Mineralization at Empire

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update in respect of Phoenix Copper Ltd.’s (“Phoenix”) exploration and development activities at the Empire Mine Project in Idaho, USA. Further to previous ExGen news releases, ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further has a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Empire Mine Project and owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.

ExGen is pleased to report that Phoenix, (the operator of the Empire Mine Project), intercepted sulphide-rich mineralization below the Empire copper oxide open pit deposit in the Deep Sulphide core drilling program. The Empire Mine was historically mined until the early 1940s at head grades of up to 8% copper.

Highlights

  • First drill hole completed of the 4,500-metre 2021 Deep Sulphide drilling program, which is expected to comprise approximately 20 holes
  • Hole KXD21-02 intercepted 12.6 meters of sulphide-rich mineralisation below the Empire copper oxide open pit deposit
    • Concentrations of up to 25% sulphide minerals from a depth of 173 meters over 7.9 meters
    • Increased concentrations of up to 75% sulphide minerals from a depth of 181 meters over 4.7 meters
    • Mineralization comprises copper bearing sulphide mineralization, including chalcopyrite, chalcocite and bornite, as well as other metallic sulphides, including galena, argentiferous galena, sphalerite and molybdenite visually identified
    • Further drilling is required to define true thickness
  • Drilling intercept located below and east of historic 1100-level underground workings
  • Samples currently being logged and prepared for shipping to ALS Laboratories, Nevada, USA.

Phoenix reports that its geologists have visually identified a mix of sulphides that include, but are not limited to, chalcopyrite, chalcocite, galena, argentiferous galena, bornite, sphalerite, and molybdenite in hole number KXD21-02 at concentrations up to 25% sulphide minerals from a depth of 173 meters over 7.9 meters. The mineralization then becomes more intense at 181 meters over a 4.7 meter interval and increases to approximately 75% total sulphides. This 12.6 meter intercept sits just below and to the east of the historical 1100-level underground workings. The true thickness of the intercept has not been defined by the single drillhole but will become more defined with additional drilling.

