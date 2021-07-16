checkAd

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Ltd. Announces Plans for Rights Offering to Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 23:13  |  60   |   |   

Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire &  Cable Corporation Limited (Nasdaq: APWC) (the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced that it has filed a Registration Statement on Form F-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a rights offering to holders of its common shares. 

The purpose of the rights offering is to raise equity capital in a cost-effective manner that gives all of the Company’s shareholders the opportunity to participate on a pro rata basis. If the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $8.3 million before expenses.  The net proceeds of the rights offering will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

In the rights offering, the Company will distribute, at no charge to its shareholders, non-transferable subscription rights to purchase additional common shares of the Company.   The subscription rights will be issued to holders of common shares on the record date for the rights offering, which record date has not yet been determined, at a ratio of one subscription right per common share.   Each subscription right will entitle the holder to invest $0.60 towards the purchase of additional common shares of the Company at a price per share equal to the subscription price.  The subscription price will be equal to 90% of the lower of (1) of the volume weighted average price per common share on the Nasdaq Capital Market over the five consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the rights offering and (2) the closing price per common share on the Nasdaq Capital Market on the expiration date of the rights offering.   This pricing formula is intended to ensure that the subscription price is at least a 10% discount to the closing price per common share on the expiration date of the rights offering. 

The rights offering will include an over-subscription privilege, which will permit each rights holder that exercises its subscription rights in full the option to purchase additional common shares that remain unsubscribed at the expiration of the rights offering. The over-subscription privilege is subject to the availability and allocation of shares among holders exercising their over-subscription privilege, as further description in the rights offering documents.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Ltd. Announces Plans for Rights Offering to Shareholders Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Asia Pacific Wire &  Cable Corporation Limited (Nasdaq: APWC) (the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Announces Details of Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Interim Report January – June 2021
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
Renault Group's press release: Worldwide sales results 1st half 2021
Mesoblast Presents Respiratory Function Results of COVID-19 ARDS Trial at Pulmonary Disease ...
CSX Named to Insider Pro and Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT List
Methanex and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Announce Agreement on Key Commercial Terms for a Strategic ...
IZEA Awarded Influencer Marketing Contract Expansion from Fortune 200 Customer
HUTCHMED’s Marketing Authorization Application for Surufatinib Submitted and Validated by the ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
BioCryst Reports 96-week Data from APeX-2 Showing ORLADEYO(berotralstat) Reduced HAE Attack Rate by ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board