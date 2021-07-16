Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Ltd. Announces Plans for Rights Offering to Shareholders

The purpose of the rights offering is to raise equity capital in a cost-effective manner that gives all of the Company’s shareholders the opportunity to participate on a pro rata basis. If the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $8.3 million before expenses. The net proceeds of the rights offering will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (Nasdaq: APWC) (the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced that it has filed a Registration Statement on Form F-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a rights offering to holders of its common shares.

In the rights offering, the Company will distribute, at no charge to its shareholders, non-transferable subscription rights to purchase additional common shares of the Company. The subscription rights will be issued to holders of common shares on the record date for the rights offering, which record date has not yet been determined, at a ratio of one subscription right per common share. Each subscription right will entitle the holder to invest $0.60 towards the purchase of additional common shares of the Company at a price per share equal to the subscription price. The subscription price will be equal to 90% of the lower of (1) of the volume weighted average price per common share on the Nasdaq Capital Market over the five consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the rights offering and (2) the closing price per common share on the Nasdaq Capital Market on the expiration date of the rights offering. This pricing formula is intended to ensure that the subscription price is at least a 10% discount to the closing price per common share on the expiration date of the rights offering.

The rights offering will include an over-subscription privilege, which will permit each rights holder that exercises its subscription rights in full the option to purchase additional common shares that remain unsubscribed at the expiration of the rights offering. The over-subscription privilege is subject to the availability and allocation of shares among holders exercising their over-subscription privilege, as further description in the rights offering documents.