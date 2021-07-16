CCL Industries Announces Bolt-on Acquisition for Avery

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCL Industries Inc. (“the Company”) (TSX:CCL.A) (TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today that it has acquired Plum Paper- LLC, a privately owned, direct-to-consumer ecommerce business based in Oceanside, California. Founded in 2014, Plum Paper is a leading supplier of personalized planners, journals and related stickers. Sales for 2021 are forecasted to be approximately $11.5 million with an estimated 44% EBITDA margin. The debt free, all cash purchase consideration, subject to customary closing conditions, is approximately $26.0 million.

