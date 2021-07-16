Hillman Group Capital Trust Updates Record Date for Cash Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

CINCINNATI, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced on July 13, 2021, The Hillman Companies, Inc. (“Hillman” or the “Company”) stated that a cash distribution had been declared by Hillman Group Capital Trust for the month of July in the amount of $0.241666667 for each Trust Preferred Security (NYSE-Amex: HLM_P). As an amendment to the previous announcement, the distribution will be payable August 2, 2021 to holders of record as of July 26, 2021, instead of as of July 23, 2021.



About Hillman

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit https://www.hillmangroup.com/us/en.

