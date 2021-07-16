checkAd

VALUE LINE, INC. DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22 PER COMMON SHARE AND RENEWS STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 23:29  |  35   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Line, Inc., (NASDAQ: VALU) announced today that its Board of Directors declared on July 16, 2021, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share, payable on August 11, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 26, 2021. 

The Board of Directors also on July 16, 2021 approved a renewal of the share repurchase program, effective immediately, allowing the repurchase of shares from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of $2,000,000. The Company, under the previous program, announced in April 2020, has purchased 58,880 shares and expended $1,686,324 of the authorized $2,000,000 initial amount by July 2, 2021. The new repurchase program has no set price limit and no expiration date.

"Based on the Company’s current financial results, we believe that renewal of the repurchase program is in the best interests of our shareholders," said Howard A. Brecher, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The repurchases will be made on the open market at prevailing market prices, in negotiated transactions off the market, in block purchases or otherwise. 

The current yield of the Company’s common stock is 2.84% based on an annualized dividend rate of $0.88 per share and the June 30th closing price of $31.00. 

The Company has 9,557,841 shares of common stock outstanding as of July 2, 2021.

Value Line, Inc. is a leading New York based provider of investment research. The Value Line Investment Survey is one of the most widely used sources of independent equity investment research. Value Line also publishes a range of proprietary investment research in both print and digital formats including research in the areas of Mutual Funds, ETFs and Options. Value Line’s acclaimed research also enables the Company to provide specialized products such as Value Line Select, Value Line Special Situations, Value Line Select: ETFs, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, The New Value Line ETFs Service, The Value Line M & A Service, The Value Line Information You Should Know Wealth Newsletter, Value Line Climate Change Investing Service and certain Value Line copyrights, distributed under agreements including certain proprietary ranking system information and other proprietary information used in third party products. Investment Advisory services are provided through its substantial non-voting interests in EULAV Asset Management, the investment advisor to The Value Line Family of Mutual Funds. Value Line’s products are available to individual investors by mail, at www.valueline.com or by calling 1-800-VALUELINE or 1-800-825-8354, while institutional-level services for professional investors, advisers, corporate, academic, and municipal libraries are offered at www.ValueLinePro.com, www.ValueLineLibrary.com and by calling 1-800-531-1425.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VALUE LINE, INC. DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22 PER COMMON SHARE AND RENEWS STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Value Line, Inc., (NASDAQ: VALU) announced today that its Board of Directors declared on July 16, 2021, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share, payable on August 11, 2021, to stockholders of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Announces Details of Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Interim Report January – June 2021
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
Renault Group's press release: Worldwide sales results 1st half 2021
Mesoblast Presents Respiratory Function Results of COVID-19 ARDS Trial at Pulmonary Disease ...
CSX Named to Insider Pro and Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT List
Methanex and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Announce Agreement on Key Commercial Terms for a Strategic ...
IZEA Awarded Influencer Marketing Contract Expansion from Fortune 200 Customer
HUTCHMED’s Marketing Authorization Application for Surufatinib Submitted and Validated by the ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
BioCryst Reports 96-week Data from APeX-2 Showing ORLADEYO(berotralstat) Reduced HAE Attack Rate by ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board