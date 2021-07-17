checkAd

City of Alton Splash Pad Opens to the Community; Ribbon Cutting Held to Celebrate

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.07.2021, 00:01  |  80   |   |   

The City of Alton, American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF), National Recreation & Park Association (NRPA) and Illinois American Water are pleased to announce the completion of the Alton Splash Pad located at 1 Riverfront Drive. The splash pad is open to the community and complies with Center for Disease Control guidelines and state health recommendations.

“This project would not have been possible without the generous collaboration from our City of Alton team, American Water Charitable Foundation, National Recreation & Park Association, and Illinois American Water,” said Mayor David Goins. “Because of the collaborative effort, this educational water play area is truly unique to Alton. It features play features voted on by residents and artwork from a local artist. Residents and visitors alike will enjoy the new splash pad for years to come.”

The City of Alton received a $250,000 Building Better Communities grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF) for an inclusive community splash pad to create an equitable and accessible water-based play space that inspires children to connect with nature and the outdoors. The program is administered by the NRPA. Illinois American Water also partnered on the water play space. The City of Alton received additional financial support through the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program to aid in constructing concession and restroom facilities at the splash pad/amphitheater location.

Karen Cooper, Illinois American Water Director of Business Development, said, “We are proud to partner with these great organizations to create a fun and free place to explore water. Now more than ever, we hope our community can enjoy the new splash pad. Our community, especially our youth, have been through a lot over the past year. They deserve a place to have fun and learn about water. The nature-based play area will help educate our future environmental stewards, increase physical activity and support healthier habits.”

During today’s ribbon cutting the City of Alton revealed educational signage created by local graphic artist Jennifer Hayden. The artwork includes the Clark Bridge and Mississippi River. The nature-themed elements of the splash pad also connect to the community’s location along the Mississippi River.

“We are pleased to have the Alton splash pad come to life. Through our work, we have found splash pads are a wonderful way to support water access for all, while engaging community members in environmental education,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “Giving back to communities we serve is part of the culture at American Water and we are pleased to partner with the City of Alton so families can enjoy the wonders of water, while also learning the valuable role we all play in protecting our environment.”

Seite 1 von 2
American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

City of Alton Splash Pad Opens to the Community; Ribbon Cutting Held to Celebrate The City of Alton, American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF), National Recreation & Park Association (NRPA) and Illinois American Water are pleased to announce the completion of the Alton Splash Pad located at 1 Riverfront Drive. The splash pad is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Shareholders of Securities ...
OATLY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Oatly Group AB on Behalf of Oatly Stockholders and ...
JRVR CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
The Stagwell Group to Recommend the Appointment of Madison Avenue Partners’ Eli Samaha to the MDC ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Issues Its Comprehensive Sustainability Report for 2020
Cécile Cabanis joins Tikehau Capital as Deputy CEO
Arcimoto, Tennessee Clean Fuels, and Drive Electric Tennessee Launch Statewide Pilot Program to ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21The Heat is On: Illinois American Water Offers Summer Wise Water Tips
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21American Water Recognized with Top Score on Disability Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Missouri American Water Invests $2.4 Million in Jefferson City Water Main Upgrades
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Missouri American Water Invests $1.3 Million in Mexico Water Main Upgrades
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Final Order Issued by the Iowa Utilities Board in Iowa American Water’s Rate Review
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21West Virginia American Water Files 2022 Infrastructure Replacement Plan and Distribution System Improvement Charge
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Pennsylvania American Water and Valley Township Invite Customers to Participate in Telephonic Public Input Hearing on Water and Wastewater System Acquisition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Illinois American Water Installs Ultraviolet Disinfection at Granite City Water Treatment Plant; Investment of about $6 million Supports Safe Drinking Water
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21Opening Bell: Virgin Galactic, Amazon, JP Morgan, Bank of America, Nike, TAL Education, American Tower, American Water Works, Iron Mountain
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
24.06.21American Water Employees Raise More Than $200,000 for Water For People in Fundraising Campaign
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten