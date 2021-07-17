checkAd

CapStar’s Mark Niethammer Selected to Participate in National GGL Leadership Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.07.2021, 00:14  |  64   |   |   

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Niethammer, Director of Government Guaranteed Lending at CapStar Bank, was recently selected to participate in the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lender’s (NAGGL) inaugural Future Leading Lenders Program (FLLP).

From 50 eligible candidates nationwide, Niethammer is one of only twelve selected to participate. The interactive FLLP experience is intended to recognize and develop the next generation of 7(a) industry leaders who are building or expanding their SBA teams. The best in class program is geared toward broadening expertise and deepening engagement.

The curriculum consists of four modules spanning nine months, including opportunities to attend flagship NAGGL events and culminating with program graduation during the annual Leadership Summit in April 2022.

“I am honored by the opportunity to participate in the industry’s premier leadership program,” said Niethammer. “This represents a tremendous distinction for both our team and CapStar as NAGGL recognizes the bank as an emerging national leader in the SBA space.”

Niethammer joined CapStar in early 2018 from Synovus Bank as one of a trio of bankers who launched the SBA lending group. He was promoted to Director of Government Guaranteed Lending in 2020. Under his leadership, the division has expanded to reach 38 states and is established as one of Tennessee’s top five 7(a) lenders. Recently, CapStar was recognized as a statewide PPP leader relative to asset size, protecting more 26,000 local jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are especially proud of the strides made by our GGL team since its inception in 2018. CapStar’s foresight in assembling such expertise has been particularly vital to our communities over the last year as their leadership in processing PPP and other SBA loans to benefit Tennessee’s small businesses is unparalleled,” said Chris Tietz, CapStar’s EVP of Specialty Banking. “In his GGL leadership role and beyond, Mark is a remarkable talent and teammate. We are certainly pleased his efforts have been recognized on a national scale.”

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.15 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 22 financial centers across 12 Tennessee counties. For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

About NAGGL

NAGGL is the only national trade association serving the private-sector lenders that provide access to capital critical to fueling small businesses - the engine that drives the nation’s economy and job creation. NAGGL supports lending participants in the SBA’s flagship 7(a) business loan program. The public policy goal of the 7(a) business loan program is to provide credit to small businesses that are unable to secure financing on reasonable terms through conventional channels.

For more information, contact:
Nicole Gibbs, (423) 457-4579
nicole.gibbs@capstarbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74aeaf94-dbc3-4563 ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CapStar’s Mark Niethammer Selected to Participate in National GGL Leadership Program NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mark Niethammer, Director of Government Guaranteed Lending at CapStar Bank, was recently selected to participate in the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lender’s (NAGGL) inaugural …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Announces Details of Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Interim Report January – June 2021
Renault Group's press release: Worldwide sales results 1st half 2021
Mesoblast Presents Respiratory Function Results of COVID-19 ARDS Trial at Pulmonary Disease ...
Brookfield Property Partners Unitholders Approve Privatization Transaction
CSX Named to Insider Pro and Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT List
Methanex and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Announce Agreement on Key Commercial Terms for a Strategic ...
IZEA Awarded Influencer Marketing Contract Expansion from Fortune 200 Customer
HUTCHMED’s Marketing Authorization Application for Surufatinib Submitted and Validated by the ...
A.I.S. Resources Announces ISIN & CUSIP Change
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
BioCryst Reports 96-week Data from APeX-2 Showing ORLADEYO(berotralstat) Reduced HAE Attack Rate by ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board