Ayr Wellness to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8 30 a.m. ET
NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTC: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, will hold a
conference call on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Ayr CEO Jonathan Sandelman, co-COOs Jennifer Drake and Jason Griffith,
and CFO Brad Asher will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the call.
|CONFERENCE CALL DATE:
|Tuesday, August 17, 2021
|TIME:
|8:30 a.m. Eastern time
|TOLL-FREE DIAL-IN NUMBER:
|(800) 319-4610
|INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN NUMBER:
|(604) 638-5340
|WEBCAST:
|The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11437
|REPLAY:
|
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 through September 15, 2021.
Toll-free replay number: (855) 669-9658
International replay number: (412) 317-0088
Replay ID: 7438
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MATTIO Investor Relations at ir@mattio.com.
About Ayr Wellness
Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.
Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.
Company Contact:
Megan Kulick
Head of Investor Relations
T: (646) 977-7914
Email: IR@ayrwellness.com
Media Contact:
Robert Vanisko
VP, Corporate Communications
Email: robert.vanisko@ayrwellness.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Pinkston
MATTIO Communications
T: (703) 926-9159
Email: ir@mattio.com
