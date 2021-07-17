checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.07.2021, 01:00  |  19   |   |   

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of those who acquired James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) common stock from August 1, 2019 through May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 7, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On October 8, 2019, after the market closed, James River disclosed it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC, a subsidiary of Uber. On this news, James River’s stock price declined by $11.06 per share, or approximately 22.6% from $48.94 per share to close at $37.88 per share on October 9, 2021.

On May 5, 2021, the Company announced its first quarter 2021 financial results, reporting $170 million of “unfavorable development in Commercial Auto, primarily driven by a previously canceled account that has been in runoff since 2019.” On this news, James River’s stock price declined by $12.27 per share, or approximately 26.39%, from $46.50 per share to close at $34.23 per share on May 6, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated its true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, the Company was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters, even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about James River’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired James River common stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

James River Group Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of those who acquired James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Shareholders of Securities ...
OATLY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Oatly Group AB on Behalf of Oatly Stockholders and ...
JRVR CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
The Stagwell Group to Recommend the Appointment of Madison Avenue Partners’ Eli Samaha to the MDC ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Issues Its Comprehensive Sustainability Report for 2020
Cécile Cabanis joins Tikehau Capital as Deputy CEO
Arcimoto, Tennessee Clean Fuels, and Drive Electric Tennessee Launch Statewide Pilot Program to ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21JRVR CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21JRVR INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21JAMES RIVER GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against James River Group Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten