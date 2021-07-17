Emgold Announces Flow-Through Private Placement and Closes First Tranche

VANCOUVER, BBC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTC PINK:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ('Emgold' or the 'Company') announces it plans to complete a non-brokered flow-through private placement (the 'FT Offering') …

VANCOUVER, BBC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTC PINK:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ('Emgold' or the 'Company') announces it plans to complete a non-brokered flow-through private placement (the 'FT Offering') consisting of up to 12,500,000 units of the Corporation (the 'FT Units') at a price of CDN$0.08 per FT Unit (the 'FT Offering Price') to raise up to CDN$1,000,000. Each FT Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a 'Common Share') and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Corporation at an exercise price of CDN$0.10 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The FT Offering is subject to a minimum subscription amount of CDN$3,000.

Certain insiders of the Company may acquire FT Units in the FT Offering. Any participation by insiders in the FT Offering would constitute a 'related party transaction' as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ('MI 61-101'). However, the Company expects such participation would be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the FT Units subscribed for by the insiders, or the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Emgold intends to use the net proceeds of the FT Offering for qualifying exploration of its properties located in Quebec. The Company may pay finder's fees, including cash (the 'Finder's Fee') and finder's warrants (the 'Finder's Warrants') on a portion of the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation. Closing of the FT Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities issued under the FT Offering, and any Common Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance

Emgold Closes First Tranche of FT Offering

Emgold announces it has completed the first tranche (the 'First Tranche') of the FT Offering by the issuance of 10,000,000 FT Units issued at a price of CDN$0.08 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of CDN$800,000. Each Unit consists of one Common Share of the Corporation and one-half non-transferable Warrant. Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, one additional common share of the Company at a price of CDN$0.10 per share. All Common Shares issued in conjunction with the FT Offering and Common Shares to be issued upon exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a statutory four month hold from the date of issuance.