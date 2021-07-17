checkAd

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Announces Receipt of Amendment to Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.07.2021, 03:57  |  38   |   |   

No Action Needs to be Taken by Monmouth Shareholders at This Time

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR, “Monmouth” or “the Company”) today announced that it received an amendment to the unsolicited acquisition proposal it previously received on July 8, 2021 from a certain large private investment firm. The amendment to the proposal reflects an increase of $0.18 per share in the consideration that would be paid for each share of Monmouth Common Stock, resulting in a net cash consideration of $18.88 per share, reflecting a stated purchase price of $19.51 per share reduced by the termination fee of approximately $62.2 million, or $0.63 per share, if Monmouth terminates the merger agreement it previously entered into with Equity Commonwealth (“EQC”) in accordance with its terms to accept the amended proposal. The increase results from the investment firm’s decision that the purchase price would no longer be reduced by the $0.18 per share dividend on Monmouth’s common stock previously declared by Monmouth’s Board on July 1, 2021 and payable on or about September 15, 2021. On July 16, 2021, Monmouth’s common shares closed at $19.23 per share.

As previously announced, on May 4, 2021, Monmouth entered into a definitive merger agreement with EQC pursuant to which EQC agreed to acquire Monmouth in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $3.4 billion, including the assumption of debt. The combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity market capitalization of approximately $5.5 billion.

Consistent with its statutory duties and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, Monmouth’s Board is now evaluating the amended proposal and has not made any determination as to what action to take in response to the proposal. The Company’s Board intends to respond to the proposal in due course and remains committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and CS Capital Advisors, LLC are acting as financial advisors and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP is serving as legal advisor to Monmouth.

About Monmouth

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 120 properties containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. The Company’s occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.

