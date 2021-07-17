checkAd

ECMOHO Announces Strategic Cooperation Agreement with South Korean ChongKunDang Group to Establish Distribution of High-End Health Foods

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.07.2021, 04:53  |  59   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, is pleased today to announce a strategic cooperation agreement with well-known South Korean pharmaceutical company, ChongKunDang Group (hereafter referred to as “CKD”), in providing global marketing and multichannel sales for one-stop retail solutions for CKD’s health products in China. With advanced equipment and cutting-edge technology as its foundation, CKD will be able to provide Chinese consumers with high-quality, diversified healthcare products, including probiotics, via ECMOHO’s established and extensive domestic distribution channels.

ECMOHO, as a leading online retail service provider of health products in China, has cooperated with well-known domestic and foreign healthcare brands such as Harbin Pharmaceutical, ONLLY, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical, Bayer, and Puritan’s Pride, among others. Given ECMOHO’s extensive experience in customer data collection and analysis, new product trend research, and digital marketing and promotion in the domestic health food market, the new partnership will provide CKD with an in-depth analysis of various user groups, including China’s Generation Z. Since the beginning of 2021, ECMOHO has expanded to new social media platforms, such as TikTok and Kuaishou, and involved key opinion leaders (KOLs) and key opinion consumer (KOC) resources to promote and distribute professional content and empower its business partners to achieve more efficient and rapid growth in the China market.

CKD was founded in 1941 and is one of South Korea’s longest standing pharmaceutical companies, with nearly a century-long history. Its probiotic brand LACTO-FIT has maintained a leading position in the South Korean probiotic market since its debut, and has won the Korean national “Functional Health Food Award” for 3 consecutive years. Upon debuting in the Chinese market in May 2020, LACTO-FIT won the praise of Chinese consumers and saw sales soar to RMB 100 million, creating a supply of high-end health products that meet consumer demands for high quality, effective health foods.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ECMOHO Announces Strategic Cooperation Agreement with South Korean ChongKunDang Group to Establish Distribution of High-End Health Foods SHANGHAI, China, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, is pleased today to announce a strategic cooperation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Announces Details of Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Interim Report January – June 2021
Renault Group's press release: Worldwide sales results 1st half 2021
Brookfield Property Partners Unitholders Approve Privatization Transaction
FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION, INC. ANNOUNCES JOINT VENTURE TO DEVELOP DRONE-BASED NATURAL HYDROGEN AND ...
Logiq Promotes Steven Hartman to Chief Operating Officer
CSX Named to Insider Pro and Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT List
IZEA Awarded Influencer Marketing Contract Expansion from Fortune 200 Customer
CapStar’s Mark Niethammer Selected to Participate in National GGL Leadership Program
Nicox Provides Second Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights and Strategic Update
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
BioCryst Reports 96-week Data from APeX-2 Showing ORLADEYO(berotralstat) Reduced HAE Attack Rate by ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board