ECMOHO Announces Strategic Cooperation Agreement with South Korean ChongKunDang Group to Establish Distribution of High-End Health Foods

SHANGHAI, China, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, is pleased today to announce a strategic cooperation agreement with well-known South Korean pharmaceutical company, ChongKunDang Group (hereafter referred to as “CKD”), in providing global marketing and multichannel sales for one-stop retail solutions for CKD’s health products in China. With advanced equipment and cutting-edge technology as its foundation, CKD will be able to provide Chinese consumers with high-quality, diversified healthcare products, including probiotics, via ECMOHO’s established and extensive domestic distribution channels.



ECMOHO, as a leading online retail service provider of health products in China, has cooperated with well-known domestic and foreign healthcare brands such as Harbin Pharmaceutical, ONLLY, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical, Bayer, and Puritan’s Pride, among others. Given ECMOHO’s extensive experience in customer data collection and analysis, new product trend research, and digital marketing and promotion in the domestic health food market, the new partnership will provide CKD with an in-depth analysis of various user groups, including China’s Generation Z. Since the beginning of 2021, ECMOHO has expanded to new social media platforms, such as TikTok and Kuaishou, and involved key opinion leaders (KOLs) and key opinion consumer (KOC) resources to promote and distribute professional content and empower its business partners to achieve more efficient and rapid growth in the China market.

CKD was founded in 1941 and is one of South Korea’s longest standing pharmaceutical companies, with nearly a century-long history. Its probiotic brand LACTO-FIT has maintained a leading position in the South Korean probiotic market since its debut, and has won the Korean national “Functional Health Food Award” for 3 consecutive years. Upon debuting in the Chinese market in May 2020, LACTO-FIT won the praise of Chinese consumers and saw sales soar to RMB 100 million, creating a supply of high-end health products that meet consumer demands for high quality, effective health foods.