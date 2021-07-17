checkAd

New Phase 3 Data Support the Sustained, Long-Acting Efficacy of Lenacapavir, Gilead's Investigational HIV-1 Capsid Inhibitor

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.07.2021, 12:01  |  35   |   |   

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced new results from the ongoing Phase 2/3 CAPELLA trial evaluating lenacapavir, the company’s investigational, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, in heavily treatment-experienced people living with multi-drug resistant HIV. The findings demonstrate that lenacapavir, administered subcutaneously every six months in combination with other antiretrovirals, achieved high rates of virologic suppression at Week 26 in people living with HIV whose virus was no longer effectively responding to therapy. In this patient population of high unmet medical need, 81% (n=29/36) of participants receiving lenacapavir in addition to an optimized background regimen achieved an undetectable viral load (<50 copies/mL) at Week 26. The data were presented at the 11th International AIDS Society (IAS) Conference on HIV Science.

These data support the ongoing evaluation of lenacapavir for the treatment of HIV-1 infection and form the basis of the New Drug Application (NDA) that the company recently submitted seeking U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced people with multi-drug resistant HIV-1 infection in combination with other antiretrovirals. If approved, lenacapavir would be the first capsid inhibitor and the only HIV-1 treatment option administered every six months.

“Despite the advances in treating HIV infection, there remains an unmet need for treatment options for people who struggle with multi-drug resistance. As a physician, it’s frustrating to have limited options for these patients who are at greater risk of progressing to AIDS,” said Jean-Michel Molina, MD, University of Paris, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of the Infectious Diseases Department at the Saint-Louis and Lariboisière Hospitals. “The CAPELLA results are exciting as they demonstrate that an undetectable viral load is achievable in a patient population that has typically had challenges with viral suppression over the course of their journey living with HIV. New, long-acting options in development, like lenacapavir, are critical to changing the clinical landscape, and I’m encouraged that lenacapavir can potentially help improve clinical outcomes.”

