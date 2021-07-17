Four-Year Biktarvy Data Presented at IAS 2021 Demonstrate High Efficacy and Durable Viral Suppression in Treatment-Naïve Adults

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced a pooled analysis of a 48-week open-label extension of two Phase 3 studies (Study 1489 and Study 1490) shows 99% of participants who initiated treatment with Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF) maintained an undetectable viral load (HIV-1 RNA <50 copies/mL) through four years of follow-up (Week 192, n=476/480, missing=excluded). In the 48-week open-label extension, there were zero cases of treatment-emergent resistance to any components of Biktarvy in participants treated with Biktarvy. These findings, along with long-term data from Phase 3 studies in virologically suppressed Black Americans and virologically suppressed people living with HIV aged 65 and older, demonstrated Biktarvy sustains efficacy with a high barrier to resistance across a range of people living with HIV, inclusive of their treatment history, gender, race or age. These data were presented at the 11th International AIDS Society (IAS) Conference on HIV Science.

“Four decades after the virus was first reported, it is imperative to commit to driving scientific innovation to meet the needs of people living in today’s world. Globally, the number of older adults with HIV is increasing and communities of color, especially Black adults, continue to be disproportionately affected by HIV while underrepresented in HIV clinical trials,” said Professor Chloe Orkin, MBBCH, FRCP, Lead for HIV Research at Queen Mary University of London. “To help end the global HIV epidemic, effective treatment needs to be acceptable and accessible to everyone. The long-term data reinforce the durability of Biktarvy and highlight its potential role in helping to meet the treatment needs of a diverse group of people living with HIV.”

Gilead presented additional Biktarvy data at IAS 2021, including findings from the BRAAVE 2020 Study, a Phase 3 clinical trial designed with community input to evaluate the specific treatment responses of virologically suppressed adults living with HIV who self-identified as Black or African American following a switch to Biktarvy from a variety of regimens. A total of 495 study participants were randomly allocated and treated in a 2:1 ratio to either switch to open-label Biktarvy for up to 72 weeks (n=330) or to stay on a standard regimen of two nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs) plus a third agent for 24 weeks with a delayed switch to Biktarvy for up to 48 weeks (n=165).