checkAd

Four-Year Biktarvy Data Presented at IAS 2021 Demonstrate High Efficacy and Durable Viral Suppression in Treatment-Naïve Adults

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.07.2021, 12:01  |  32   |   |   

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced a pooled analysis of a 48-week open-label extension of two Phase 3 studies (Study 1489 and Study 1490) shows 99% of participants who initiated treatment with Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF) maintained an undetectable viral load (HIV-1 RNA <50 copies/mL) through four years of follow-up (Week 192, n=476/480, missing=excluded). In the 48-week open-label extension, there were zero cases of treatment-emergent resistance to any components of Biktarvy in participants treated with Biktarvy. These findings, along with long-term data from Phase 3 studies in virologically suppressed Black Americans and virologically suppressed people living with HIV aged 65 and older, demonstrated Biktarvy sustains efficacy with a high barrier to resistance across a range of people living with HIV, inclusive of their treatment history, gender, race or age. These data were presented at the 11th International AIDS Society (IAS) Conference on HIV Science.

“Four decades after the virus was first reported, it is imperative to commit to driving scientific innovation to meet the needs of people living in today’s world. Globally, the number of older adults with HIV is increasing and communities of color, especially Black adults, continue to be disproportionately affected by HIV while underrepresented in HIV clinical trials,” said Professor Chloe Orkin, MBBCH, FRCP, Lead for HIV Research at Queen Mary University of London. “To help end the global HIV epidemic, effective treatment needs to be acceptable and accessible to everyone. The long-term data reinforce the durability of Biktarvy and highlight its potential role in helping to meet the treatment needs of a diverse group of people living with HIV.”

Gilead presented additional Biktarvy data at IAS 2021, including findings from the BRAAVE 2020 Study, a Phase 3 clinical trial designed with community input to evaluate the specific treatment responses of virologically suppressed adults living with HIV who self-identified as Black or African American following a switch to Biktarvy from a variety of regimens. A total of 495 study participants were randomly allocated and treated in a 2:1 ratio to either switch to open-label Biktarvy for up to 72 weeks (n=330) or to stay on a standard regimen of two nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs) plus a third agent for 24 weeks with a delayed switch to Biktarvy for up to 48 weeks (n=165).

Seite 1 von 6


Gilead Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Four-Year Biktarvy Data Presented at IAS 2021 Demonstrate High Efficacy and Durable Viral Suppression in Treatment-Naïve Adults Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced a pooled analysis of a 48-week open-label extension of two Phase 3 studies (Study 1489 and Study 1490) shows 99% of participants who initiated treatment with Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
City of Alton Splash Pad Opens to the Community; Ribbon Cutting Held to Celebrate
KKR and Telefónica to Create Colombia’s First Nationwide Open Access Fiber Optic Network
Cleveland-Cliffs Issues Its Comprehensive Sustainability Report for 2020
Merck Announces U.S. FDA Approval of VAXNEUVANCE (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for the ...
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve ...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Secure ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:01 UhrNew Phase 3 Data Support the Sustained, Long-Acting Efficacy of Lenacapavir, Gilead's Investigational HIV-1 Capsid Inhibitor
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Gilead Sciences to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, July 29, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) rutschen ab; Biotest (BIO3) und Qiagen (QIA) im Plus
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und MagForce (MF6) etwas fester – MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) konsolidieren; Qiagen (QIA) senkt Prognosen
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Gilead to Present New Data at IAS 2021 Demonstrating the Company’s Commitment to Advancing Innovation in HIV Research
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und Biontech (22UA) klettern, MorhpoSys (MOR) erholt; Qiagen (QIA) leichter
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und Qiagen (QIA) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) erneut tiefrot
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
05.07.21Biotech-Report: BioFrontera (B8F) ziehen an, MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) konsolidieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und Biontech (22UA) fest; MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen wieder ab
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und Evotec (EVT) legen zu; Biontech (22UA) konsolidieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten