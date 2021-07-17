checkAd

Shareholder Alert Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against 360 DigiTech, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.07.2021, 16:49  |   |   |   

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 DigiTech”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired 360 DigiTech securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired 360 DigiTech securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 13, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/360-digitech-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&a ...

360 DigiTech, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”). Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. 360 DigiTech also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans. 360 DigiTech was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020.

The Class Period commences on April 30, 2020, when 360 DigiTech filed an Annual Report on a Form 20-F reporting its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2019. In the Annual Report and throughout the Class Period, the defendants touted 360 DigiTech’s customer data protection practices and security systems that protect user information and abide by other network security requirements under such laws and regulations.

The truth was revealed on July 8, 2021, when reports circulated on social media to the effect that 360 DigiTech’s core product, the 360 IOU app, had been removed from major app stores. The reports came on the heels of the removal of other companies’ apps as Chinese regulators investigated their customer data protection practices. For example, an article published by the 21st Century Business Herald on July 8, 2021 indicated that “[t]he reason for the removal may be related to the discussion with the central bank and other financial regulators on April 29 this year about 13 Internet financial platforms and requesting rectification.”

Seite 1 von 2
360 DigiTech (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: 360 Digitech , INC ( A2PDLQ)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholder Alert Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against 360 DigiTech, Inc. The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 DigiTech”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired 360 DigiTech securities …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KKR and Telefónica to Create Colombia’s First Nationwide Open Access Fiber Optic Network
City of Alton Splash Pad Opens to the Community; Ribbon Cutting Held to Celebrate
Merck Announces U.S. FDA Approval of VAXNEUVANCE (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for the ...
UBIQUITI 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve ...
Four-Year Biktarvy Data Presented at IAS 2021 Demonstrate High Efficacy and Durable Viral ...
CURO Group Holdings Corp. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $750 Million Senior Secured Notes ...
ISS Recommends MDC Partners (MDCA) Shareholders Vote “FOR” the Amended Transaction With ...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Secure ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01:00 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 360 DigiTech, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 13, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 360 DigiTech, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21360 DIGITECH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 360 DigiTech, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21360 DIGITECH INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the 360 DigiTech, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - QFIN
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages 360 DigiTech, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – QFIN
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21360 DIGITECH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating 360 DigiTech, Inc. on Behalf of 360 DigiTech Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten