Core One Labs to Present on its Proprietary Biosynthetic Psilocybin Technology at Investor Town Hall Event on August 4, 2021

The Virtual Town Hall event will comprise of a presentation by Dr. Hancock on the status of Vocan’s production of biosynthetic psilocybin and will include live video from the Company’s operating laboratory in Victoria, British Columbia. Dr. Hancock will also be answering questions from investors.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (“ Core One ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that Dr. Robert E.W. Hancock, the Company’s Chairman, and CEO of its wholly owned subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. (“ Vocan ”) will be presenting at a Company hosted Virtual Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PST/ 4:30 p.m. ET/ 22:30 p.m. CET.

“2021 has been a significant year for Core One Labs, and our teams have been very focused on building a company that we truly feel sets precedent in the psychedelics space. Our multi-faceted business model envisions a Company that addresses the full psychedelics cycle; from research in proprietary product development, developing and implementing appropriate clinical trials research, as well as addressing the treatment needs of clients in their various journeys to attaining sustained mental health well-being,” stated Joel Shacker, CEO of the Company.

“This is a vision that every one of our team members is committed to, and diligently works towards. In the past few months the Company has accomplished significant milestones, and I am very excited to announce that our Company Chairman, psychedelics as alternative medicines visionary, and world renowned scientist, Dr. Robert Hancock will be presenting in the Company’s first-ever Investors’ virtual town hall to provide all market participants with in-depth insight into some of our exciting developments.”

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One is a biotechnology research and technology life sciences enterprise focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. Core One has developed a patent pending thin film oral strip (the “technology”) which dissolves instantly when placed in the mouth and delivers organic molecules in precise quantities to the bloodstream, maintaining excellent bioavailability. The Company intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. Core One also holds an interest in medical clinics which maintain a combined database of over 275,000 patients. Through these clinics, the integration of its intellectual property, R&D related to psychedelic treatments and novel drug therapies, the Company intends to obtain regulatory research approval for the advancement of psychedelic-derived treatments for mental health disorders.